{{{ AUTHOR INTERVIEW}}} Shawn Brink, Author of The Space Between Trilogy @shawnbrinkauth2





Shawn was born in Clovis New Mexico , but grew up in Norfolk , Nebraska . He currently resides in Papillion , Nebraska . Besides writing, he enjoys playing the guitar, worshiping Jesus in church, and spending time with his wife and children.





Shawn has been writing fiction since he has been old enough to hold a pencil. His first stories were written back in the day when his parents and siblings were his entire fan-base.





Shawn is currently building a following with three novels and one novelette to his name. In addition, he has had numerous short stories published in various magazine and online publications.





About the Book:

Title: THE SPACE BETWEEN

Author: Shawn D. Brink

Publisher: Martin Sisters Publishing

Pages: 330

Genre: Christian/fantasy/apocalyptic thriller trilogy





BOOK BLURB:

When Hunter and his wife Nora begin to have nightmarish visions of evil and death, they feel driven to find what truth lies behind them. But the truth that they find is terrifying.





The enemy they must face is powerful and unless defeated, will mean the end of the world as they know it.





Only by standing firm and relying on each other as well as on God, can they achieve victory.





But is victory even possible?





For Hunter and Nora, only time can reveal these answers.





Other Books:

Title: THE DEVIL’S REVENGE

Author: Shawn D. Brink

Publisher: Martin Sisters Publishing

Pages: 378

Genre: Christian/fantasy/apocalyptic thriller trilogy





BOOK BLURB:

In this, the second book of the series, the devil attacks mankind in order to become their supreme ruler. He enlists a witch named Millie to be his earthly servant as well as a sacred number of seven demons who help him in waging his war.





Most humans are oblivious to the devil’s plan. It is up to a woman named Alice and Garrett, her pastor to protect the human race from becoming subject to the devil’s rule.





They cannot succeed without God’s help, but has God abandoned them? Only time can reveal these answers.





Title: HELL ON EARTH

Author: Shawn D. Brink

Publisher: Gabriel’s Horn Press

Pages: 252

Genre: Christian/fantasy/apocalyptic thriller trilogy





BOOK BLURB:

In this, the final book of the Space Between series, Satan deceives the nations. For those who accept him as their god, he provides. But not all bow before him. Those who refuse to submit to the Devil’s rule find themselves fighting against all the powers of Hell.





Thus begins the greatest struggle between good and evil that the world has ever known.





Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?

When did you come up with the idea to write your book? The idea for The Space Between trilogy sprouted out of a particularly vivid nightmare that I had about six years or so ago. This nightmare had to do with the end of the world. The memories of that nightmare stuck with me. So, I decided to put it to paper if for no other reason than to get it out of my head.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It wasn’t hard to write these books, but it was an intense experience. As the characters evolved, I could feel them as I wrote. When they cried, I cried. When they laughed, I laughed. And when they felt pain, I felt that pain. I don’t know if this knowledge will help prepare other writers as chances are they have already experienced it for themselves, but perhaps it will prepare the beginner for what is to come.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





My first book in the trilogy entitled The Space Between was published through Martin Sisters Publishing, a royalty-paying publisher. I found them, simply by trial and error, sending out my query letters to any applicable publisher. I got back a pile of rejections along with one offer to contract through Martin Sisters Publishing. I signed the contract and the rest is history.

Due to the popularity of that first book, Martin Sisters Publishing agreed to contract for the second book in the trilogy entitled The Devil’s Revenge. And my readership continued to grow.

Due to the growing readership, another publisher vied for the third book’s contract. That book, Hell on Earth was released in December of 2016, thus completing the trilogy. Popularity of the series continues to steadily increase.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





I always felt that the book was worthy of publication. However, after receiving so many rejections, I guess it was a little bit of a shock when I received an offer to contract. The surprise quickly turned to happiness though and the whole journey since has been a fun ride.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I recently had a psychological horror novelette published in May of 2017 through Frith books in Great Britain. That book of approximately 10,000 words, entitled Vengeance is Mine is available in the United States on Kindle. Also, I am currently searching for agent representation regarding Pets for Legion, a supernatural thriller written in the tradition of Frank Peretti and Ted Dekker. In addition, I am looking for a publisher that might be interested in My Gypsy War Diary, a young adult adventure novel in the vein of Marcus Zusak’s The Book Thief. Lastly, I am just starting the first draft of a horror novel not yet titled. And of course, the dreams and nightmares continue thus prompting the churning of ideas inside of my brain.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





When people think of apocalyptic thrillers, I think they anticipate a dark, sad story. Of course my books have dark, sad scenes. They also have very intense moments full of terror and mayhem. However, one thing that would surprise people is the fact that the overall theme is one of hope, redemption, and salvation. It is a story of good overcoming evil, right superseding wrong, and victory over defeat.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





The Space Between trilogy is a Christian/fantasy/apocalyptic thriller series. It is based on end-times prophecy from the Bible. The message? Regardless of how dark things become, God never leaves you or forsakes you.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?



