Interview with Salar Khan, MD., MBA, author of Unlocking the Natural Born Leader's Abilities: An Autobiographical Expose

Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?





Leaders orchestrate commands to people in order to accomplish pertinent objectives and in accordance with their personal principles and intentions. This book sets to identify the qualities and abilities of a certain kind of leader, which I refer to as the natural-born leader (NBL). The NBL possesses innate traits that are refined and perfected over time with education, training, and experience. I will attempt to illustrate these traits by drawing from my fifty years of personal experiences, and I hope readers will look at this as an opportunity to introspect. I have also designed a self-assessment tool so you may self-evaluate the presence of these NBL abilities and identify where you ultimately fall on the spectrum. Today, there is a widespread lack of confidence in leadership—whether in business, government, education, or elsewhere. The vision of a confident leader—that of an NBL—is needed for the betterment of the world. This was my main motivation and inspiration for writing this book. My observations and experiences throughout the last 50 years of my life also have served as an inspiration. I remembered my parents provided a foundation of achieving confidence by teaching me to set smaller tasks or targets in my daily life. Having a clear goal in mind is imperative to achieving success. Free to make decisions, analyzing mistakes, and feel a sense of internal happiness after achieving targets or goals and thereafter self-rewarding yourself.





What were some of the biggest challenges you faced writing it?





The biggest challenges about writing this book was organizing my thoughts into a cohesive structure and appropriately incorporating the plethora of examples from 50 years of experience into it.





Do you plan subsequent books?





Yes.





When and why did you begin writing?





I started writing this book, my first book, on December 23, 2016 because an incident made me realize how unpredictable life can really be. On Sunday, March 6, 2016, at about 6:00 pm, the thirty-six-year-old son of my elder sister was sitting on a carpet at home, working on his laptop. He had no history of any illness when, all of a sudden, he dropped dead on the carpet. There was nothing—no warning, no signs, and no symptoms. In two to three seconds, he had already departed. Life honestly doesn’t play on anyone’s timetable except its own. And so, I was compelled to start writing this book in December 2016.





What is your greatest strength as an author?





I would have to say that my greatest strength is being able to honestly self-reflect on my mistakes and contemplate ways of correcting myself. In this way, I can change my weaknesses into strengths and thereby develop a more positive attitude and outlook on life. This creates a sense of internal satisfaction and happiness for me. Due to this quality, I truly feel like the happiest man on earth.





Did writing this book teach you anything?





By writing this book, I learned the importance of honest self-reflection and introspection as it necessarily made me remember the vast number of experiences I had in the last 50 years that shaped me into who I am today.



























