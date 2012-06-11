NEW RELEASE: Hearts at Seaside by Addison Cole & Giveaway! @Addison_Cole_ #blogtour #romance









Title: HEARTS AT SEASIDE (Sweet with Heat: Seaside Summers Book 3)

Author: Addison Cole

Publisher: World Literary Press

Pages: 280

Genre: Sweet with Heat Romance









Sweet with Heat: Seaside Summers features a group of fun, flirty, and emotional friends who gather each summer at their Cape Cod cottages. They're sassy, flawed, and so easy to relate to, you'll be begging to enter their circle of friends!



Hearts at Seaside by Addison Cole is the sweet edition of New York Times bestselling author Melissa Foster's steamy romance novel Seaside Hearts. The stories and characters remain the same and convey all of the passion you expect between two people in love, without any explicit scenes or harsh language.



In HEARTS at SEASIDE ...

Jenna Ward is vivacious, spontaneous, and confident--except when she's around the man who stole her heart years earlier, strikingly handsome, quiet, and reliable Pete Lacroux. After years of trying to get his attention and overwhelmed from dealing with her mother's new cougar lifestyle, Jenna's giving up on Peter--and is ready to explore other men.



As the eldest of five siblings, with an alcoholic father to care for, boat craftsman Pete Lacroux always does the right thing and has no time for a real relationship. He's looking forward to seeing his friend Jenna, a welcome distraction who's so sexy and painfully shy that she equally entertains and confuses him.



When Jenna picks up a hard-bodied construction worker, jealousy ignites Pete's true feelings, and he's unable to ignore the desires for Jenna he never realized he had. But Pete's not the quiet guy he appears to be, and his life is anything but conducive to a relationship. Can Jenna handle the real Pete Lacroux--the most alpha male she's ever seen--or will she crack under pressure? And can Pete reclaim the life he once had without tearing apart his family?



SWEET WITH HEAT: SEASIDE SUMMERS SERIES

Read, Write, Love at Seaside

Dreaming at Seaside

Hearts at Seaside

Sunsets at Seaside

Secrets at Seaside

Nights at Seaside

Seized by Love at Seaside

Embraced at Seaside

Lovers at Seaside

Whispers at Seaside

ORDER YOUR COPY:

There should be an unwritten rule about drooling over construction workers, but Jenna Ward was sure glad there wasn’t. She sat on the porch of the Bookstore Restaurant, soaking up the deliciousness of the three bronzed males clad in nothing more than jeans and glistening muscles that flexed and bulged like an offering to the gods as they forced thick, sticky tar into submission. Their jeans hung low on strong hips, gripping their powerful thighs like second skins and ending in scuffed and tarred work boots. What red-blooded woman didn’t get worked up over a gorgeous shirtless man in work boots?





Heaven help her, because she needed this distraction to take away her desire for Peter Lacroux, which went hand in hand with summers on the Cape and consumed her in the nine months they were apart. She zeroed in on one particularly handsome blond construction worker. His hair was nearly white, his jaw square and manly. She wanted to march right out to the middle of the road that split the earth between the restaurant and the beach and be manhandled into submission. Right there on the tar. Wrestled and groped until all thoughts of Pete evaporated.





“Wipe the drool from your chin, chica.” Amy Maples handed Jenna a margarita and, pointedly, a fresh napkin, as she settled into the chair across from her. “Goodness, woman. What’s up with you this summer? I swear you’re in heat. I can practically smell your pheromones from over here.”

Jenna gulped her drink and righted her red bikini top, which was trying its hardest to relieve itself of her enormous breasts. Even her bikini top was ready for a man. A real man. A man who craved her as much as she craved him.





Jenna reluctantly turned away from Testosterone Road and faced her best friends. The women she had spent her summers with here in Wellfleet , Massachusetts , for as long as she could remember and the women she hoped would help her through her most important summer ever.













Addison Cole is the sweet alter ego of New York Times and USA Today bestselling and award-winning author Melissa Foster. She writes humorous and emotional sweet contemporary romance. Her books do not include explicit sex scenes or harsh language. Addison spends her summers on Cape Cod , where she dreams up wonderful love stories in her house overlooking Cape Cod Bay .



Addison enjoys discussing her books with book clubs and reader groups and welcomes an invitation to your event.



Addison ’s books are available in paperback, digital, and audio formats.





SIGN UP for ADDISON



'S Sweet with Heat newsletter. Fun, flirty romance with a dash of heat. www.AddisonCole.com/Newsletter DOWNLOAD the first book in Addison 's Sweet with Heat: Seaside Summers series free: READ, WRITE, LOVE AT SEASIDE on Amazon





WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:









Addison Cole is giving away a $10 Amazon Gift Card or Paypal Cash!

Terms & Conditions:

By entering the giveaway, you are confirming you are at least 18 years old.

One winner will be chosen to receive $10 Amazon Gift Card or Paypal Cash.

This giveaway ends midnight August 18.

Winner will be contacted via email on August 19.

Winner has 48 hours to reply.

Good luck everyone!

ENTER TO WIN!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dorothy Thompson

CEO/Founder PUMP UP YOUR BOOK

Winner of P&E Readers Poll 2016 for Best Publicity Firm

Visit us at www.PumpUpYourBook.com