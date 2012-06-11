ONE SUMMER NIGHT BOOK TRAILER @CaridadPineiro

I am so super excited to know that Caridad Pineiro has a new book coming out in October! The name is ONE SUMMER NIGHT and it's a FANTASTIC contemporary romance. Did I mention that Caridad is a NY Times Bestselling Author AND a USA Today Bestselling Author? Enjoy the trailer!





Title: ONE SUMMER NIGHT

Author: Caridad Pineiro

Publisher: Sourcebooks

Pages: 352

Genre: Contemporary Romance





An offer that’s impossible to accept . . .

Maggie Sinclair has tried everything to save her family’s business, including mortgaging their beloved beach house on the Jersey Shore . But now, she’s out of options.

The Sinclair and Pierce families have been neighbors and enemies for almost thirty years. That hasn’t stopped Owen Pierce from crushing on Maggie, and he’s determined to invest in her success. Now he has to convince her that he’s more than just trouble with a capital T…

