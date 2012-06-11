The Writer's Life with Love from Gary and Susan Eby: Reflections: A Journey to God









Gary Eby is a retired social worker, mental health counselor and addiction therapist. He writes about self-help and spirituality. Gary loves playing the piano, the drums and walking on the beach with his wife, Susan. His motto is "Choose the positive, because it's all good!"





Susan studied philosophy in college. Some of her favorite philosophers are Socrates, Plato, William James and St. Thomas Aquinas. She is currently enjoying Emerson's mystical essays. We have conducted an interview with them.





Reflections: A Journey to God. Their current book is

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:

It's was percolating in our minds for many years, but it wasn't until a couple of years ago that we decided to put pen to paper. Both Susan and I have been writing poems, essays and giving talks for a long time that seem to lend themselves to further musings on spirituality. This led us to the idea of sharing what we've learned about life through our diverse spiritual journeys in the form of a collection of material upon which people can ponder and meditate.

Since the book is written from two different points of view, there were some problems in bringing the work together in a cohesive manner. We decided Gary would concentrate his part of the book to his experiences in social work, and his love of nature; while Susan concentrated on her poems and talks. Together, we were able to bring a synchronicity to our ideas that seemed to flow fairly easily.



Needless to say, collaborating with one's spouse had its' challenges. Through trial and error we learned to let go of our individual egos and focus on what we agreed was important... getting out the word that people can have better, happier, in fact magnificent lives, when they put some of these ideas into practice.



In terms of tips, stick to your guns! What you have to say is important. It may take some time to get to where you want to go with your book, but keep striving. If you're getting frustrated, walk away for a while, take some deep breaths, and let it all go. For us it's always important to put Spirit in charge. The answers will come.

After searching the internet and doing a lot of investigation, we settled on Christian Faith Publishing. We are self-published, but our research confirmed that CFP is number 5 of the top 10 list of religious and spiritual publishers. We felt, and still feel, that they're venue can be the most helpful to our target population of people interested in spirituality. Most especially those who are looking for a new way to think about God, are already on their journey, or are thinking of beginning their spiritual journey.

Writing the book was a lot easier than getting it published. Since our book is self-published, we had to find a way to fit it into our budget. Promotion and marketing is always a significant challenge. This can be tedious and time consuming. Getting help with those who have connections with writer's blog's seemed to be the most promising strategy. Our publisher has helped with a powerful book trailer and a carefully crafted press release campaign.



Our biggest surprise are the wonderful reviews and feedback we have received from the public. Their support, their testimonies, and their encouragement warmed our hearts and keeps us going.

We were very touched by this review from Cristina Slusariuc, April 18, 2017: "I would say that what makes “Reflections – A journey to God” such an exciting reading, is the fact that the authors transposed their professional backgrounds into remarkable essays and lyrics. As this book is meant to leave us, as readers, with a great deal to think about, I would highly recommend it to the people who would like to have a fulfilling experience which to change their lives positively, both spiritual and physical."

Our book is basically a message about hope, love, and healing. We humbly believe that everyone can have a joyful, healthier, more fulfilled life when they find a way to feel the presence of the Divine in their life. And don't forget our disclaimer: you are completely free to reject everything we have to say about spirituality. What we believe in is not that important. What really counts is what you believe that gives your life meaning, direction, and purpose.

Yes! You can meet us face-to-face by Zooming with us for free on our blog. To Zoom, all you need is a camera (webcam/mike) hooked up to your computer. Go to zoom.us/download for your free app if you don't have it yet. Then press go to a meeting and put in the code available on our blog. In addition, there are lots of powerful and inspiring samples from Reflections as well. http://reflectionsinspirit.blogspot.com/



Last but not least, here's a little sample of our first essay in Reflections. Enjoy:

There is a special place in Brookings, Oregon by the Chetco River where Susan and I spent four glorious days. We rented a small, one-bedroom manufactured home with a wooden deck overlooking the Chetco. Three hundred feet below us it rippled with dances of jade colors and bright sun spots.

Surrounded by all this natural beauty we feel relaxed and free. Meditation comes easily.

Villa Moliere, where we are staying, is nested up in the trees where verdant hilltop banks loom all around. Brookings Harbor is also within a short walking distance to the rugged Oregon coast.

We invite you to read about our experiences in Villa Moliere. Inside your heart you can be as free as the wind. Yes, this is a special place of heaven consciousness. Let yourself rest in the following words, and see yourself in this God filled environment...

(Read more here: https://niume.com/post/117895 )

About the Book:





Title: REFLECTIONS: A JOURNEY TO GOD

Author: Gary & Susan Eby

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Pages: 268

Genre: Spirituality/Self-Help/Healing/Poetry





BOOK BLURB:





Our disclaimer: you are completely free to reject everything we have to say about spirituality. What we believe in is not that important. What really counts is what you believe that gives your life meaning, direction, and purpose.

This book is about our personal stories with Spirit and what we've learned along our journeys. We're sharing it with you because it might help you on your own journey to God. We only ask that you read this book with an open mind and heart.

We suggest you pick one of these spiritual essays. Ponder it, meditate for a while, even read it out loud. Allow yourself to feel the words and the light, which may lead you to discover the better life you truly deserve.

ORDER YOUR COPY: