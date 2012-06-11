Q&A with 'The Song of Solomon Revealed' Owen Sypher

Owen L. Sypher is a devoted servant of the Lord. At eleven years old, he started a spiritual journey to discover and understand God and his word.



Song of Solomon is his first book.

In 1979, he received the baptism of the Holy Ghost. Since then, he has had fellowships with the same group.is his first book.

http://www.sypherbooks.com . You can visit his website at









Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I had no intention on writing a book but about 4 to 5 years ago I thought it would be a good subject to preach on at church, after preaching a couple of services I was told that people would rather hear messages form before so I closed up this subject but God kept stirring it up in my heart so I decided to write all this information down for my use later if I needed it. The more information I gathered it got to be so much information that I would make a little joke of how that this was turning into a small book. Soon the notion of making it into a small book came into being.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

This subject was very hard to write about because I did not have a lot of information about this subject to draw from. I would listen to tapes from others that I knew had talked about it and would compare it with what I thought on the subject. It was very important that I wrote only those things which I believed to be true.





What would make it easier for others?





Do plenty of research, and realize that it is going to take time to write the book. Consider others line of reasoning or thoughts on the subject and used the best explaination. Proof reading or copy editing of your book is very important expense as it fixes a lot of mistakes that you might have made.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Litfire press is my publisher but I had to go self publishing being a new author.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





How quickly it was to be released after I approved all the changes in the book. And it was a nice feeling to actually hold a book with my name on it in my hands. What a great feeling.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am working on a book about the bride of Christ. I am wanting to have a book that deals with the types and shadows of the bride and what we can draw out of it to help us become a part of his bride. I hope to have it ready to publish by early spring or summer of 2018.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





That for such a small book is so full of information about what God is looking for in those chosen people of his. This is not a natural book about human relations but it is a spiritual book about Jesus the bridegroom and his bride the 144,000 found in Revelations 14.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I am trying to get the message across that this book is full of types and shadows, and that with the right keys of understanding one can unlock the mysteries of this hard to understand book and get new insight into what God is looking for in a bride for his son Jesus.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





This is a fantastic book on the Song of Solomon and will increase one’s understanding about this book. Again this is a spiritual book that needs to be looked at through spiritual eyes. God bless.





About the Book:

Title: THE SONG OF SOLOMON REVEALED

Author: Owen Sypher

Publisher: Litfire Publishing, LLC

Pages: 308

Genre: Religion/Bible Studies





BOOK BLURB:

The book of Song of Solomon is a spiritual book full of allegories or pictures where God used the natural to show the spiritual. By using the keys of understanding found in the Bible the author has unlock the hidden meaning of the book of Song of Solomon.



