Upcoming release from Golden Foothills Press: 'Reading Tea Leaves after Trump,' by Thelma Reyna - now for pre-order!

Placing her poems like bandages over bleeding lies and broken promises, Reyna soothes the pain of a nation in crisis as only a gifted poet can: with clear truth, righteous anger, and deep empathy.”

“Stunning, heartfelt and deeply honest. Reyna presents to us the forecast of an unfolding aftermath and beyond. The full impact of today’s political landscape in a powerful poetic voice.”

“Writing in envisioned voices, Reyna reflects personas from both sides of the political divide as she sketches out the nation’s quandaries. No voice is too small. Empathy is engendered for immigrants, victims, even the First Lady.”

About the Author

Thelma’s books have won 8 national literary awards. She has written 4 books and, as Poet Laureate in Altadena, CA, has edited 2 anthologies showcasing the poems of about 100 local and regional poets. Her fiction, poetry, and nonfiction have appeared in literary journals, anthologies, textbooks, blogs, and regional media for over 25 years. She is an editor with her writing consultancy, The Writing Pros; and Chief Editor at her indie publishing venture in Pasadena, CA. She has a Ph.D. from UCLA. Visit her website at

www.GoldenFoothillsPress.com