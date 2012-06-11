Upcoming release from Golden Foothills Press: 'Reading Tea Leaves after Trump,' by Thelma Reyna - now for pre-order!





Coming Soon

An eye-opening book by national award-winning author and Poet Laureate Emerita.

Poetry and reflective nonfiction.









Our nation is rattled by daily controversies in the White House, the dismantling of traditions,

deepening divisions among Americans, and the prospect of nuclear war.

And we never know what to expect next.









ADVANCE PRAISE…





“ Placing her poems like bandages over bleeding lies and broken promises, Reyna soothes the pain of a nation in crisis as only a gifted poet can: with clear truth, righteous anger, and deep empathy.”

--Cassie Premo Steele, Ph.D.

National Award-Winning Poet













“Stunning, heartfelt and deeply honest. Reyna presents to us the forecast of an unfolding aftermath and beyond. The full impact of today’s political landscape in a powerful poetic voice.”

--Beverly M. Collins

Poet, Pushcart Prize Nominee













“Writing in envisioned voices, Reyna reflects personas from both sides of the political divide as she sketches out the nation’s quandaries. No voice is too small. Empathy is engendered for immigrants, victims, even the First Lady.”

--Carolyn Clark, Ph.D.

Poet, Lecturer, Scholar





Paperback, 165 pages

Cover Price: $14 + tax & shipping

Golden Foothills Press





About the Author









THELMA T. REYNA, Ph.D.