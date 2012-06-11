AUTHOR INTERVIEW: 'THE ADVENTURES OF MITEE MITE' DAVID JOHN @miteemite

The Adventures of Mitee Mite book and app series. The series follows the adventures of superhero Mitee Mite and her sidekick, Terry the Ticker. The five titles in the series are The Time Frame Game (Hardcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-0-2; Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-6-4), The Measuring Game (Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-2-6), The Money Game (Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-4-0), The Shape Game (Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-3-3), and The Time Frame Game Advanced (Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-5-7). Complementary apps for each book are available on Google Play and iTunes. The companion song is available at the website: www.miteemite.com . David John is the author ofbook and app series. The series follows the adventures of superhero Mitee Mite and her sidekick, Terry the Ticker. The five titles in the series are(Hardcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-0-2; Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-6-4),(Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-2-6),(Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-4-0),(Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-3-3), and(Softcover ISBN: 978-0-9860919-5-7). Complementary apps for each book are available on Google Play and iTunes.The companion song is available at the website:





David lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife and daughter. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing hockey, and creating new stories for The Adventures of Mitee Mite book and app series.





About the Book:

Title: THE ADVENTURES OF MITEE MITE SERIES

Author: David John

Publisher: Mitee Mite

Pages: 120 pages total in series

Genre: Children’s Picture Book





BOOK BLURB:

Building on a desire to teach children about time, shapes, measurements, and money, author David John created THE ADVENTURES OF MITEE MITE series. In the same way that many of us learned our ABCs, the book and app (available on Google Play and iTunes) collection helps young readers learn how many seconds are in a minute, the number of sides different shapes contain, and more, using a catchy tune that captures their attention and motivates learning.

Focusing on children from age 3 to 11 years old, THE ADVENTURES OF MITEE MITE book and app series offers its readers a dynamic female superhero, Mitee Mite, as their guide through the often tricky terrain involved with mastering time, shapes, measurements, and money. In her matching red cape and boots, Mitee Mite, accompanied by her alarm clock sidekick, Terry the Ticker, activates her superpowers by using her manners, respecting others, and accurately answering questions in the games she encounters during her adventures.





The five books in THE ADVENTURES OF MITEE MITE book and app series include The Time Frame Game and The Time Frame Game Advanced, which break down seconds, minutes, hours, days, months, and years to teach readers the fundamentals of time. The Measuring Game explores the components of feet, yards, and miles, as well as cups, pints, quarts, and gallons. Mitee Mite teaches kids about currency in The Money Game and dives into a colorful world of triangles, squares, hexagons, and more in The Shape Game. The companion song for this series (available at www.miteemite.com) helps kinds absorb the skills in an enjoyable and interactive way.

The idea for THE ADVENTURES OF MITEE MITE book and app series came about when David was faced with a dire challenge. “One day as I was babysitting my friends’ children, and not having any idea what to do, I made up fun games to help them learn,” David revealed. The goal of the series is to expose children to a variety of lessons in a manner that is fun, relatable, and memorable. David says, “Mitee Mite was created to help give children a head start on the basics of time, measurements, shapes, and money.”









Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Left with my friend’s children (I owe a special thanks to the Dicks and Poyner Families) and not having any idea what to do I would make up fun games to help them learn. The Time Frame Game was the first game I created. I used a catchy tune for the kids to learn time. It sang: “How many seconds in a minute? Pause 60 60” “How many day in a week? 7 7 “

I then came up with four more books with the same tunes but different concepts.

The Measurement Game “How many inches in a foot? 12 12”

The Shape Game “How many sides are in a triangle? 3 3”

The Money Game “How many pennies in a dime ? 10 10”

The Advanced Time Frame Game “How many days are in a leap year ? 365 365”

You can hear the tunes on iTunes and Google Play App stores.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I think if an idea comes to you just go with it! Try it out! Write it down! The simplest things haven’t been done or haven’t been written. So have fun!





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I used my marketing background and my network to self-publish. I found a great artist she saw my vision and really brought it to life.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





The book was way easier than the App. I printed 2000 of my first book and I wouldn’t do that again. Now that I know I would go to Ingram sparks, Create Space, and Book Baby they will print and send your book for you one at a time. You don’t need to spend money on the inventory like I did.









Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I plan on doing the five books in different languages. I also have a whole new series about numbers and the alphabet.

I also have a planet game and a nutrition game.

We see each game as a TV episode in addition to an App available on iTunes and Google Play.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Once a kid plays the App they fall in love with it and can be caught singing the tune as they turn the pages of the book.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Simply I wanted kids to have fun while they were learning.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





We are excited that so many kids are enjoying the Apps it is very fun to watch kids learn while having fun. Our charity factor is what makes it even more exciting as we give away a book for everyone we sell. You Buy They Read is our message. As for the App for every $2 we bring in we are going to give a dollar away to teachers that use their personal fund to buy supplies for kids as they teach them.















