AUTHOR INTERVIEW: FANTASY AUTHORS GABRIELLA BRADLEY & TARYN JAMESON

Gabriella Bradley lives amidst rugged mountains. She more than often has a grizzly in her backyard searching for food. Other critters that visit on a regular basis are cougars, coyotes, squirrels, raccoons.





She has been a writer all of her life, though only ventured into erotic works in 2003.





Gabby’s hobbies include hiking, gardening, swimming, sewing, embroidery. Favorite movies are old timers like Gone with the Wind, Spartacus etc. Favorite music is Abba. Besides all that, she owns and directs a busy company and its staff.





Taryn Jameson is a mother, artist, and avid reader who lives in an enchanted forest that sparks her imagination to create. Her latest outlet is the written word. She is the alter ego of cover artist Angela Waters.





About the Books:

Title: CARNAL TWILIGHT (Prequel) Author: Gabriella Bradley & Taryn Jameson Publisher: eXtasy Books Pages: 23 Genre: Fantasy/Scifi/Paranormal/Shifter



BOOK BLURB:

The prequel to In Search of Pride

The gods smile upon a weary warrior…

Brenn, a warrior, returning home from battle, rests by a tempting magical pool and meets a siren who changes his life forever.

Title: IN SEARCH OF PRIDE Author: Gabriella Bradley & Taryn Jameson Publisher: eXtasy Books Pages: 125 Genre: Fantasy/Scifi/Paranormal/Shifter



BOOK BLURB:

Bound by a curse, Brenn must find a way to save his pride.

Brenn returns from a war far from his home to find that his village is destroyed and his pride missing. With the help of his guardian dragon, Ciara, he sets out to find his missing family and pride.



After Ciara saves Brenn's life twice, he begins to realize that he isn't as invincible as he once thought. He must accept his limitations and the help of his lifemate to keep him safe.

Title: THE DRAGON’S LION Author: Gabriella Bradley & Taryn Jameson Publisher: eXtasy Pages: 172 Genre: Fantasy/Scifi/Paranormal/Shifter



BOOK BLURB:

Danger, lies, and betrayal forge the path to unlocking the secrets Brenn seeks.

The rescue of Brenn’s pride sets off an angry tirade from Cewrick that results in curses that almost cripple the Crimson Realm and all of Ierilia.



With the help of Ciara, Brenn leads his crew through the bowels of the planet and the forbidden forest to unlock the secret of defeating Cewrick. But will his defeat end the reign of terror on their world?

Title: SWORD OF BETRAYAL Author: Gabriella Bradley & Taryn Jameson Publisher: eXtasy Books Pages: TBA Genre: Fantasy/Scifi/Paranormal/Shifter



BOOK BLURB:

The blade of betrayal cuts deep.

When Erica is granted a commission in the king’s army and a magical sword for her bravery, she begins to look forward to a future for both herself and her crew. But not everyone is happy with their circumstances.

Erica joins Brenn’s team in the fight to save his planet from the angry god, Zolmes and she finds herself charmed by more than just the planet. The sexy lion shifter Laro, claims she is his lifemate, setting her passions ablaze. Stung by the sharp tongues and dissension of some of her crew, Erica pushes him away to focus on the lives of her crewmembers.

Can Erica accept a future with Laro or will she let hate and betrayal decide her fate?





Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us to the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





The idea for the series started as a tiny little 1400 word short story Taryn had written almost 12 years ago. An editor read the story and said it should be published. So Taryn sent it to her friend Gabriella and asked her if she would read and edit it. Gabriella did just that, but then her muse inspired her. We talked on the phone and before we realized, Carnal Twilight grew to over 4k and became the prequel to the Crimson Realm Chronicles and book 1, In Search of Pride. Gabriella Bradley and Taryn are now working on books 6 and 7 of the series.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





We can’t say that it has been hard to write the series. Gabriella and Taryn really mesh as writing partners. Carnal Twilight was published in June of 2017. We now have 5 books completed in the series and much more to come, including a series spin-off. It has been an exciting trip into the world Gabriella and Taryn have created together and we look forward to writing many more books!

My advice is to write what fascinates you. Write what you see and dream. Connect with your characters. See the world they live in through their eyes, feel what they feel, and just set your muse free. And if you’re writing with a partner, get on the phone and talk often. We discuss our plots on a daily basis.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





We are published through eXtasy Books. They have been around since 2002 and are a stable company in this industry. Gabriella Bradley, has been published with them since they were conceived. They are wonderful to work with and we have really enjoyed the experience.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





We were surprised by how easy our publisher made the process, from edits, proofing, and cover art, to the actual release day of each book. Everything has run so smoothly with each book we have completed.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





We have a pretty full schedule for the Crimson Realm Chronicles

Carnal Twilight released in June 2017 In Search Of Pride released in September 2017 The Dragon’s Lion released in November 2017 Sword of Betrayal releases in January 2018 Sword of Judgement releases in March 2018 Testing the Crown releases in May 2018 Shard in the Mirror is in progress and should release in July 2018 Initiation Genesis is in progress and should release in September 2018









Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Things may not always be what they seem and anything is possible.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





You are accepted for who you are, no matter where you came from, what you look like, or the shadows of your past.





Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





We hope readers will enjoy the world we have created. If readers like shapeshifters, sorcery, magick, fantasy, science fiction, mixed with people from Earth, they won’t be disappointed!



