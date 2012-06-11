Book Blast: Pen Scratching Poets by Marilyn B. Wassmann - Win a $25 Gift Card
Title: Pen Scratching Poets
Author: Marilyn B. Wassman
Publisher: AuthorHouse
Genre: Poetry
Format: Ebook
This book is a collection of poetry and art works that is dedicated to all of our family members.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann was born in a leap year, and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children’s book with her husband’s assistance entitled “What the Wind Blew In.” Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, one cat, and three dogs.
a Rafflecopter giveaway
a Rafflecopter giveaway
Monday, January 8
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Book featured at Fiction to Fruition
Tuesday, January 9
Book featured at A Title Wave
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla
Wednesday, January 10
Book featured at Voodoo Princess
Book featured at As the Page Turns
Thursday, January 11
Book featured at All Inclusive Retort
Book featured at Confessions of an Eccentric Bookaholic
Friday, January 12
Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish
Book featured at The Literary Nook
Monday, January 15
Book featured at Lover of Literature
Book featured at A Book Lover
Tuesday, January 16
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Wednesday, January 17
Book featured at The Writer's Life
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity
Thursday, January 18
Book featured at Bent Over Bookwords
Book featured at Review From Here
Friday, January 19
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf
Book featured at Literal Exposure
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Book featured at Fiction to Fruition
Tuesday, January 9
Book featured at A Title Wave
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla
Wednesday, January 10
Book featured at Voodoo Princess
Book featured at As the Page Turns
Thursday, January 11
Book featured at All Inclusive Retort
Book featured at Confessions of an Eccentric Bookaholic
Friday, January 12
Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish
Book featured at The Literary Nook
Monday, January 15
Book featured at Lover of Literature
Book featured at A Book Lover
Tuesday, January 16
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound
Book featured at Write and Take Flight
Wednesday, January 17
Book featured at The Writer's Life
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity
Thursday, January 18
Book featured at Bent Over Bookwords
Book featured at Review From Here
Friday, January 19
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf
Book featured at Literal Exposure
Leave a Comment