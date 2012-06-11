Book Feature: The Orange Cover by Moshy Shain - Win a $25 Gift Card





We live in a beautiful world with nice people walking around the streets of happiness. But at the same time, we all feel that we are the only ones struggling with something in our lives. We are the only ones who are unhappy, and no one can understand us. We can feel lost in thoughts of how to get out of our own mess. We can’t stop telling ourselves that we are the only crazy ones who can’t deal with life. And that everyone out there is just perfect and everything in their lives goes just the way they wish. Only I am going through a hard time in life. And from the outside, it seems that I’m happy, but little do they know how much pain I’m dealing with.