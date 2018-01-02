Book Feature: Pirate In My Arms by Danelle Harmon

Title: Pirate in My Arms

Author: Danelle Harmon

Publisher: Amazon Digital Services

Publication Date: January 2, 2018

Genres: Historical Romance





























First published in 1991, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Danelle Harmon has written sixteen books, with many distributed in various languages throughout the world. She and her family make their home in New England with a menagerie including four dogs, an Egyptian Arabian horse, and pet chickens. Danelle welcomes email from her readers and can be reached at Danelle@danelleharmon.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DanelleHarmon

Eastham, Cape Cod, 1715 - Captain Samuel Bellamy is an adventurer who sails into a puritanical Massachusetts town looking for backers to finance his treasure-hunting expedition in Florida. What he's not looking for is love, but he finds it in innocent young Maria Hallett. When he sails away to seek a fortune big enough to convince her family to let them wed, he never dreams that he's left her in disgrace ... and when he returns for her in triumph, she never dreams it will be as the most notorious pirate captain to ever terrorize the American coast. Based on the true story of the pirate ship WHYDAH and an old Cape Cod legend about two ill-fated lovers, PIRATE IN MY ARMS was the debut novel, first published in 1992 by Avon Books, from New York Times bestselling author Danelle Harmon. Updated for today's market.