Guest Post from Annelies George, author of Quest to the Unknown

Disappointed, I set the book aside, enjoying my summer holidays, totally not expecting at all that I would be back to writing again so soon. What did happen? Shortly after my return, I was overwhelmed by the remarkable life of a psychic. Inspired by these shocking facts a fiction tale popped up in my head and the Jessie Golden Series was born. At the same time I decided that the series had to reflect something relevant, two subjects that always have been top of mind, i.e., why is the world a cesspool of corruption, violence and terror and could there be a link with the increasing number of natural disasters?
Since I knew from the beginning the main lines of the series, I started my research into the world of the paranormal. I encountered some peculiar things, like the fact that a number of physics I interviewed stated independently of each other that a big natural disaster will occur in the future, leading to a complete clean up of this planet. It made me wonder. Ever since I was a little child, I dreamed over and over again about a series of different disasters leading to something frightening which was never revealed in that dream. Now I never paid attention to these recurring dreams. However, in combination with the interesting Theory of Quantum Physics, I began to reflect on the matter. It even led to the Loveable Light initiative and the awareness I would like to draw on the subject.
As any other author I automatically included other autobiographical elements in the plot, among other characters noticeable in the protagonist of the series, Jessie Golden, which didn’t go unnoticed. In her pre-Alzheimer’s time my mother was so engaged in the story that she exclaimed at some point: “Why did you never introduce me to Carlos?” I had a big laugh out on that one and explained to her the character Jessie is pure fiction, despite some similarities.
At present three books are finished, with two still to be completed in the series. In fact, I just started with part four, Living in destruction. To be continued!
Annelies George was born on 4 August, 1964 in Bussum, After the gymnasium, she followed a one-year course as an international secretary in Amsterdam. Immediately afterward she started to work for a law firm, studying finance, management and law during the evening hours with the goal of becoming a lawyer herself. A move to a different town brought her into the fast IT world, where she was employed by GE Capital, marking the start of a successful career in the international IT Finance world. Due to the intensity of the job and long working hours, she abandoned her plans for a law degree. At the age of 30, she was appointed to Benelux managing director of a US based lease company, a rare phenomenon at the time, since few women were holding similar positions in the specific branch in the Netherlands. Thereafter she accepted a variety of EMEA and regional management and sales roles with Cisco, Microsoft, and Hewlett Packard. Annelies still lives in Bussum and is taking care of her 83-year-old mother. She loves, among other activities, to paint and design necklaces when she is not writing. On occasion she likes to travel to discover new places and understand the different ways of living around the globe.
