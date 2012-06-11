AUTHOR INTERVIEW: 'WAR ETERNAL: ANGELS' WHISPERS' J.F. CAIN

J. F. Cain is a writer with a restless mind who spent years of her life reading and traveling. But of all the places she has been to, her favorite is a house in the mountains where she can focus on her writing. She is a seeker of knowledge who transcribes the results of her studies in her books. Her favorite pastime –other than reading and writing- is scouring libraries. However, she has lately convinced herself that she enjoys shopping just as much, as well as spending time with family and friends –the few that can still tolerate her frequent and extended periods of absence.

Title: WAR ETERNAL: ANGELS’ WHISPERS

Author: J.F. Cain

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 355

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure/Romance





Alex Meyers, a dynamic, global entrepreneur, has an advantage that no other human has ever had: he is protected by Aranes, the Superior of the Angels. While he is skiing, he dies in an avalanche, but his all-powerful protector breaks one of the ethereal world’s most important Rules and brings him back to life. Alex falls head over heels in love with the beautiful Angel, who appears to him in human form. But she disappears just as suddenly as she had appeared.

While he searches for Aranes, Alex discovers her true identity and that he actually might be the high-ranking Celestial Abaddon, who is mentioned in the Revelations prophecy as the one who will defeat Lucifer.

The man who fate has thrust among the world’s superpowers is now living a nightmare. He wants to evade Lucifer’s pursuit, find out who he truly is and once again see the only being he has ever loved. And the only way to do it is to make the ultimate sacrifice.





Angels’ Whispers is the beginning of an epic tale set in modern times. The eternal war between Light and Darkness is at a critical turning point: Angels and Demons, invisible to mortal beings, battle for dominance in the physical world, while Guardians, Vampires and Werewolves, who live among the humans, find themselves on opposing sides in a deadly power game.

Thanks for the interview, J.F. Can you tell us how you came up with the idea for the War Eternal series?

J.F.: The image of a female Angel had been stuck in my mind for many months and a story spontaneously began to be woven around her. One evening, totally out of the blue, I decided to write this story. I felt the need to share my personal conclusions from the research I had been doing over many years on various scientific subjects. And the ‘eternal war’ that exists between opposing forces on every plane, from the quantum to the philosophical, was the best context in which I could tell my story. Having read the works of classical and modern writers who have delved into the subject, I now knew how to express my views both allegorically and realistically. But I tried to convey the primordial myth of the search for self-knowledge and cosmic truths in a more attractive way. The views presented in my story are unconventional and are often expressed through symbols and allegories – in myths, the truth always remains hidden. Of course, I do not fail to highlight the predominant role of love and passion, which together transcend space and time and even unite opposites – the human and the transcendent, good and evil – as their common denominator.

I’d like to learn more about Alex Meyers. Can you tell us a little about him?

J.F.: Alexander Meyers is a handsome, intelligent and tough businessman who wants to revolutionize the energy industry. His aim to save the Earth from the coming ecological destruction is the main reason why the Superior of the Angels supports his efforts. Alex is a skeptic with an analytical mind and is very knowledgeable. Because he is a rationalist, he struggles to accept that there’s a chance he is an incarnated Celestial whose mission it is to rid humanity of Lucifer’s dominance. Yet, despite being a charismatic individual, he has some serious shortcomings. The most important is his inability to feel an emotional connection with any woman. He finally finds love when he meets the Superior of the Angels – that is, he finds love, but not happiness. Because of this love, he will be forced to transcend his personal limits, both biological and ideological. Whether he will be able to stop doubting and finally accept that he may just be something more than an ordinary man remains to be seen.

Can you tell us a little about the other characters?

J. F.: In every epic tale, there are a great number of characters. In my story, there are humans and terrestrial supernaturals, as well as hyperdimensional entities that are active in different worlds. Each character has their own role in this multifaceted story. Some strive to break the bonds of the power holding them hostage – primarily spiritually – so that they can achieve their goals. By taking this step towards freedom, they achieve self-knowledge and also the knowledge of the purpose of their existence. Their weapon in this fight for freedom is doubt, which helps them to grow spiritually and consequently to gain freedom. Of course, there are also those characters that are unable to escape from their confining world theory. They will inevitably fall prey to the power of those who will bring about the changes we will see in the story.

They say all books of fiction have at least one pivotal point where the reader can’t put the book down. Can you give us one of those pivotal points in War Eternal: Angels’ Whispers?

J.F.: The pivotal point is when the Superior of the Angels saves our main hero, which sparks a series of critical developments. Of course, there are also other points in the story and an important one at the end, which serves as a prelude to the second book.

What’s next for you, J.F.?

J.F.: The second book will be released in April 2018. There will be more action, earth-shattering revelations and unexpected twists that will propel the story to a new plane for readers.