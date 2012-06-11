Book Blast: Chubby Wubbles by M.J. Abrams - Win a $25 Gift Card

Title: Chubby Wubbles: A Ferret's Tale Author: M.J. Abrams Publisher: Trafford Genre: Juvenile Fiction Format: Ebook







A delightful story about the adventures of a young man and a mischievous ferret awaits in Chubby Wubbles! This vibrant picture book tells a compelling story about the bond that develops between them. As the story unfolds, their loneliness leads to a fateful meeting and a growing friendship. Together they embark on an exciting journey that progresses with lots of humor, fun, and unexpected drama along the way. Chubby Wubbles will warm the hearts of children everywhere!