Book Blast: Chubby Wubbles by M.J. Abrams - Win a $25 Gift Card

Title: Chubby Wubbles: A Ferret's Tale
Author: M.J. Abrams
Publisher: Trafford
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Format: Ebook


A delightful story about the adventures of a young man and a mischievous ferret awaits in Chubby Wubbles! This vibrant picture book tells a compelling story about the bond that develops between them. As the story unfolds, their loneliness leads to a fateful meeting and a growing friendship. Together they embark on an exciting journey that progresses with lots of humor, fun, and unexpected drama along the way. Chubby Wubbles will warm the hearts of children everywhere!



After being an observer and non-pet owner, I was thrown into the mix because my son was leaving and I couldn't bear the thought of him having to give up his pet ferret to someone else. Since I've grown so attached to this lovable critter, I agreed to take care of him while he was away. Because of the many experiences my son has had with this adorably sweet animal, I decided to write a children's book based on a true story about their adventures and misadventures.

GIVEAWAY

M.J. IS GIVING AWAY A $25 GIFT CARD!

  
Terms & Conditions:
  • By entering the giveaway, you are confirming you are at least 18 years old.
  • One winner will be chosen via Rafflecopter to receive one $25 Gift Certificate to the e-retailer of your choice
  • This giveaway begins February 19 and ends on March 2.
  • Winners will be contacted via email on March 3.
  • Winner has 48 hours to reply.
Good luck everyone! 

ENTER TO WIN!

a Rafflecopter giveaway






