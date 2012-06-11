AUTHOR INTERVIEW: DANICA-LEA LARCOMBE AUTHOR OF SNICKETY DICKETY DOO @danicalea

Danica-Lea Larcombe has a B.Sc (Environmental Health), a Grad.Dip in Education and has taken courses in Journalism, Travel Writing, and Photography. She is currently undertaking a thesis in Biodiversity and Human Health, and lives with her Japanese Spitz Bella.

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I was on holiday on my own in Broome, Western Australia. I had left an old life overseas and I was excited about starting a brand new chapter. Sitting at a café overlooking the beach one day I suddenly got inspired to write. I had invented astrological planet characters years before (again while on holiday), drawn them and not done anything with them. I decided to turn them into transportable bubbles and combine them with my extensive travel experiences in over 20 countries. A secret box, a secret password Snickety Dickety Doo, and three children make up the rest of the story outline.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





I have always had an active imagination, and I do think you need this as well as the ability to not worry about what other people might think of your ideas. You also need to dedicate regular time to write so that the ideas are kept fresh in your mind, so much so that you are dreaming of your characters.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I self-published through Blurb.com as I really wanted to get my book series out to the world and I had previously successfully self-published two travel narratives.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am currently working on a PhD thesis on Biodiversity and Human Health, which will be completed in 2019, and then I would love to continue the Snickety Dickety Doo series.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Occasionally a piece of modern technology is thrown in to help the children.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I would like to open children’s eyes to different places in the world, their culture, languages and also to the adventures they can have exploring new places. In addition children learn about the astrological planets, and about getting along with their siblings.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





The Snickety Dickety Doo series are books that incorporate imagination, sibling relations and adventurous world social learning experiences.









About the Book:

George, Fiona and Marni find a tin of bubbles, not just any ordinary bubbles but planets. The planets shrink the children and take them to faraway lands. The children have many exciting adventures and try not to let their secret be discovered. They learn about different cultures, currencies and languages, and are inspired at school.





In Series Two, George, Marni and Fiona continue their adventures around the world in the planet bubbles. They narrowly escape being killed by some monks in Turkey , find a little companion in Paris and visit royalty in Monaco .

ORDER YOUR COPY:



