Book Feature: Amos Faces His Bully by Cheryl C. Malandrinos @ccmalandrinos

Amos is targeted by the town bully because he is so small. When word reaches Amos of his friend David's battle with Goliath, he thinks back to what David told him about putting his faith in God's protection. Perhaps the same God can help Amos face his bully too.Amos clutched his knees to his chest. Sitting in the dirt, he blinked to keep the tears from spilling down his cheeks.Nathaniel and the other neighborhood boys marched around, taunting him.“Are you going to cry now, baby?” Nathaniel balled his hands into fists and pretended to rub his eyes.“I’m not crying,” ten-year-old Amos said with a sniffle. He stood and brushed the dirt off his clothes.“I bet you’re the biggest cry baby in all of Bethlehem,” said Nathaniel.The boys pushed him back and forth chanting, “Cry baby, cry baby.”