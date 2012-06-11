Book Marketing: If I Build It, Will They Come? l Dorothy Thompson #bookmarketing #bookpromo #sellyourbook

Book Marketing: If I Build It, Will They Come?

Authors are always looking for that golden key to book sales during their book marketing campaigns. What’s discouraging it that what might work for one book might not work for another to a degree and that leaves you wringing your hands and trying to figure out just what will work. Authors are a business. They are out there to sell a product – their book. With all the work that goes into their product – said book – it’s a lot of pressure on the author to find that golden key.The question that was presented to me was, “If I build it, will they come?” This question is referring to authors wanting to believe that once their product is out there, it will make some money for them. Most are pretty smart in realizing they won’t get rich, but at least a few sales to make their efforts worthwhile would be pretty nice. A few more than a few and that’s only icing on the cake.I happened to be in Google looking for something completely different and I came upon this video with Jenna McCarthy. It seems to me I used to know Jenna years ago when I was in a chick lit yahoo e-group. If this is the same Jenna, I knew this was going to be a great video because I was always in awe of her books back then.One of the things mentioned in this video is the age old question, “If I build it, will they come?” Authors are instructed to set up social media and blogs and do whatever they can on their part to get the word out about their books, but is it ever enough?So the video is titled. I’m sharing this as an ongoing video series that I’m hoping will help authors learn the business of book promotion. Quite interesting and worth a peek!