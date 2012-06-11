Interview with M.J. Abrams, author of Chubby Wubbles

Question #1 - Do you listen to music while writing? If so, what do you listen to?

I can’t concentrate with any music playing or outside distractions.





Question #2 - Do you have any suggestions for upcoming writers?





Write a basic short outline of the concept of your story and a flowchart for your storyline. Then review it for your basic idea of the story, making corrections and additions along the way before you write your first draft.





Question #3 - What is it you like to do when you are not reading/writing?





I enjoy going to estate and garage sales, collecting and selling memorabilia, watching sports, gardening, playing with my dog, traveling, and relaxing.





Question #4 - Is there an author/authors that have inspired you?





I like the writing style of J. D. Salinger.





Question #5 - As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?





I wanted to be a baseball player.





Question #6 - How do you/would you react to a bad review of your book?





I would welcome and encourage any constructive criticism and suggestions, unfavorable or not. It will reinforce any prior comments I've already heard about my book up to this point. An unfavorable review would be from an adult's perspective, so I wouldn't be too upset. I know I wouldn't get any unfavorable reviews from the children who are the intended audience.



