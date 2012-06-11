AUTHOR INTERVIEW: ROBIN HAINES AUTHOR OF PROBABLE CAUSE: RETHINKING THE JFK PLOT

Robin Haines was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 20th 1953. Her mother was a journalist for a newspaper called the Hudson Dispatch which later became the Jersey Journal Dispatch. She was a Religion Editor who also covered theater, and entertainment and occasionally, covered stories about politics. Her father was a wine salesman who eventually became a cab driver. Both of her parents are now deceased.





She graduated from Weehawken High School in June of 1972. She attended Manhattan School of Music and took some extension courses at Julliard in Theory and Composition but did not obtain a degree.





She resided in Weehawken, New Jersey, until she was 29. Then she relocated to Winchester, Virginia, where she still lives today. She has never been married.





Her many interests include politics, religion, military, and American History. She also enjoys horseback riding, theater, and current events.





The author deeply believes that the many controversies, especially the one involving the JFK Assassination which are still hanging over us from the 1960’s and 70’s need to be resolved. Final closure should be brought to these things while there are still some people living who have firsthand knowledge of them.





She hopes that out of all this tragedy, some new laws, and treaties will be passed. One of which will require that all public figures seeking election to the Presidency and Vice Presidency of the U.S. must be subject to a top secret national security background check for the highest level of clearance. This would definitely serve as a deterrent to prevent a situation like this from arising here again.





Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to

find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?





Absolutely! Thank you so much for this interview, I so appreciate being here on The Writer’s Life!





When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





I have always been interested in the various conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK Assassination. I researched the many theories and looked deep into the political climate of that time and came up with my own theory based on what I believe to be the facts. My theory vastly differs from all the other conspiracy theories and I believe my readers will be interested in what I have to say.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass

on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It was very, very difficult to write this book. I have been working on it since 1980. My mother was a newswoman an editor and a columnist. I had never tried to write anything on my own before.





After she passed away from a heart ailment, January 6th of 1980, I felt like I wanted to write something as an answer to all the conspiracy theory books about the Kennedy assassination.

I was convinced of the credibility of the evidence which indicated that the assassination was the result of a much larger plot.

However, I didn't believe this was going to be a sinister, criminal politically motivated assassination that the authors of the conspiracy theory books were making it out to be. I believed it would be something else.

I remembered when I was a young child I had asked my mother, "How did you learn to write so well?" Her answer was, " I learned by doing it."

She said, "You sit down at a typewriter. You think about what you want to say. Organize your thoughts and ideas into sentences and just type them."

At the time it seemed too complicated. I didn't think I would be able to do it.

So I never tried to write anything until after she died.

It was around the time of her death and shortly afterwards there were a lot of books coming out about the Kennedy assassination. I wanted to write something.

So I sat down at an old manual typewriter and I started typing.

It took me over 38 years to get to where I am at now.



My advice to other writers is that they need to do their research first and log all the sources of their information. I did not do this because I was not planning on writing a book. If a book is a documentary work you do need to use notes and a bibliography or it won't have any credibility. Also, they need to be persistent never give up. They have to believe in themselves and in what they are doing. Regardless of how much opposition they find themselves up against they must keep pushing forward and never give up.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I self published right away. I did not try to find a regular publisher for it. I found it gave me more freedom to create the book that I felt needed to be written.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Nothing surprised me about the first publication. I knew the path I wanted to take for this book and found that self publishing allowed me the freedom to create the book I wanted.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am not working on any other books right now. I want this one to be a success first.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



The fact that most people will be the most surprised with is that there is a significant amount of evidence which indicates that JFK was involved with his own assassination plot. This is what the people in the JFK assassination were the most provoked by. In this new version of my book I have added much more evidence to support my claim since this is what I said that the Conspiracy theorists and the people who support their views had a big problem with, and I guess, still do.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I believe that I am the first author to write a book about the JFK assassination which sides with United States Intelligence.

At least I have not found any other book about this subject which has expressed the theories that I present.

So far the controversy has mainly been between the Warren Report supporters and the authors of the sinister, criminal conspiracy books.

I take the assassination to a much deeper level. I want my readers to see a positive, moral motive behind all this. I also want them to be made aware of the Presidents own involvement. It won't be an unconditional vintication by any means, yet I am trying to make people aware that there is evidence which strongly indicates that we are dealing with something other than a criminal, politically motivated conspiracy . My other objective is to get some of these people, (the few still living who were linked to this assassination) to open up and start talking. Then, perhaps the CIA will release the rest of the files.









Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





I must admit, to my readers that I was perhaps a little too anxious to get my book redone and offered for sale as a paperback once again.

There are things I learned late last summer and last fall that I would have included in this book if I had known about them.





First of all, I was so over focused on finding more evidence to add about Kennedy's own involvement that I forgot to add some names of some of the other gunmen. Two, I can safely say there were assassins at Dealy Plaza. The conspiracy theorists found evidence of this and they also confessed and admitted there were. One is Roscoe White and the other is Charles Harrelson.

Roscoe White was a CIA man who was undercover as a cop. Charles Harrelson was a career criminal who is the father of the actor Woody Harrelson.

There are four other men who I believe may have been additional gunmen. I believe the Watergate Burgler, Frank Surgis was probably a gunmen. There was a man named Gerry Hemming and another man named Chauncy Holt, another CIA man.

In my book I said I believed that E. Howard Hunt was the third Tramp. I have since changed my mind. I am now convinced that the third tramp will be Chauncy Holt.

Also, as far as the controversy which pertains to the Identity of Maurice Bishop I am now aware that the man who Antonio Vecianna saw with Oswald in Mexico City in August of 1963 will be David Atlee Phillips.

However, I was correct that E. Howard Hunt did use the name Bishop as his cover name when he worked with David Atlee Phillips during earlier operations. Phillips used the name Knight.

Now, there is something I would have included in this if I had known about it soon enough.

Roscoe White was the so-called Badge Man. He left some documents in a locker for his son Ricky White. Among these papers was a copy of the orders this man was given by the CIA.

They instructed him to go to Dallas and take a job as a cop, so that he would be in position to "Eliminate a major national security threat and a threat to world peace- JFK! Witnesses had reported seeing this man running with the gun through the parking lot. They all said that this man was crying.

There are some other things I have learned which will help me as well that I will be adding on my blog on my website.

I want to thank you very much for this interview.





About the Book:

Title: PROBABLE CAUSE: RETHINKING THE JFK PLOT

Author: Robin Haines

Publisher: Createspace

Pages: 71

Genre: Politics





BOOK BLURB:

This book is a refreshing new look at the JFK Conspiracy theories. After years of meticulous research the author has compiled new evidence to suggest a different theory on this important moment in our nation’s history.





It is a must read for anyone interested in a different view of the JFK assassination.

