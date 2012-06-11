Interview with Dennis Quiles, author of Ordainment Betrayal
Title: Ordainment Betrayal
Author: Dennis Quiles
Publisher: iUniverse
Genre: Thriller/Suspense
Format: Ebook
Jack Steele is an ex–naval intelligence officer turned private investigator who has just proposed to his girlfriend, Martha, over dinner when he sees a bloodied and frightened boy running toward him outside the restaurant. After Martha steps in to protect the boy from the two men in hot pursuit, a gun battle ensues, leaving Jack’s beloved fiancée dead on the sidewalk. While Jack grapples with the ramifications of her tragic death, he is unwittingly pulled into the dark world of human trafficking at the hands of an Albanian mob doing business near Lake Michigan. Desperate for answers, Jack partners with a Chicago police detective to learn about the organized crime culture and develop a plan to stop the trafficking operation and free their victims before they are sold on the black market. As Jack puts his own life on the line, he must battle the powerful Catholic Church and stop the cunning exploits of a deranged pedophile priest who believes he is doing God’s work by turning children into little angels. But will Jack manage to accomplish his heroic mission before it is too late for more innocent victims? Ordainment Betrayal shares the thrilling tale of a former intelligence agent’s dangerous quest to stop an Albanian human trafficking operation in collusion with the Roman Catholic Church..
Question1- Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?
I attended a seminar at the Chicago State University and learned about human trafficking and how this epidemic is corrupting our society. The lack of knowledge and danger to victims inspire me to write something about this abusive behavior and to skillfully place my thoughts in writing in an entertaining and exciting read.
Question2- What were some of the most significant challenges you faced writing it?
Time to be honest. Time is a luxury I seldom have. I have to sacrifice many things I like doing to find the time to dedicate to my books. So time is one of the leading challenges. Other is knowledge in many cases I don’t know squat about what I going to write, and yet research helps me prepare to attain the right information that will help me with writing my book.
Question3- Do you plan subsequent books?
Yes, indeed. In every book, I write I leave clues that could tie into a sequel or additional books. I call it job security.
Question4- When and why did you begin writing?
After completing my master’s degree. After passing the English literature class, I was able to feel confident enough to start seating down and writing a story. Although I have been writing since I was twelve years old is not until now that I have decided to publish my work.
Question5- What is your greatest strength as an author?
A good memory. I can see what is going on in my mind, I know the plot the characters and the scene as it was right in front of me and this helps just grab it and put it in words. So my imagination and memory are my best allies.
Question6- Did writing this book teach you anything?
Yes, that I am not perfect and like the wine, I got better with time.
Dennis Quiles earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in business administration. A US military veteran and an accomplished professional of the protection business, he is the director of global security for one of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Quiles and his wife have three children and currently live in Illinois. This is his third book.
