Review: FROZEN, by Christine Amsden
Review: FROZEN, by Christine Amsden
Release date: April 11th, 2018
Publisher: Twilight Times Books
Genre: Urban Fantasy/Mystery
Series: Cassie Scot:
ParaNormal
Detective, Book 7
Get your copy on Amazon or Barnes and Noble
Fans of the Cassie Scot:
ParaNormal Detective urban fantasy series will enjoy this the 7th
instalment. This time, Cassie is married…but if you think life ends when you’re
married, think again, especially in the small paranormal town of Eagle Rock, where everyone
seems
to
have
a
magical
ancestry
and magic
keeps popping
up
in
unexpected places. In fact, the
magic
seems
to
be
getting
greater every
year,
with
sorcerers growing stronger and mothers like
Cassie
channelling more magic while
pregnant. The Magical
Underground tries to
keep
things
at
bay,
but
sometimes
it
can
get
out
of
control, like now…
Two people are found frozen to death, a pack of hellhounds has appeared out of nowhere, and there appears to be a sudden outset of suicides. Who or what is causing all these happenings? It is up to Cassie to find out—only, this time, while nursing her baby and managing her new marriage and family life.
Being a fan of the series and having read all of the previous books, I was happy to find out that the series didn’t end with Cassie getting married in the last book. It’s not easy solving mysteries and facing dangerous situations in between diapers or arguments with a husband, that’s for sure! I found the story fresh and entertaining, with Cassie’s unpretentious, honest voice shining through the pages. She is both strong and vulnerable, which I love. The writing is engaging, smoothly flowing from chapter to chapter with the “quiet” tone of a cozy mystery. Though the book can be read as a standalone, without the intrusion of too much backstory, I highly recommend reading the books in order for a more satisfying experience.
Reviewed by Mayra Calvani
Disclaimer: I received a free copy of the book in exchange for my review.
Leave a Comment