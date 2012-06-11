AUTHOR INTERVIEW: #FANTASY #AUTHOR THE SUNWRIGHT CHRONICLES: A NEW WORLD @sunwrightcron

I have been writing for as long as I can remember. My ongoing series The Sunwright Chronicles is a culmination of fifteen years of creating a unique living world with a rich history. I am currently writing the third book in the series. Besides writing I enjoy computer gaming, reading, playing the guitar and watching the history and science channels. My favorite activity though, is hanging out with my awesome family.



The Sunwright Chronicles: A New World.

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





The idea for my story starts almost fifteen years ago, I have always had a great love for fantasy, magic, and history. Historically I love studying ancient civilizations, this love started the early birth of the Sunwright Chronicles. Yet it was not till about six years ago during a grueling D&D Campaign did I create a character named Paris Sunwright. He proved to be the only character I ever had that made it to the epic levels of that game and thus survive to the very end.

Paris was an Arch-Mage and very powerful, to be honest I forget how I came up with every member of the Sunwright family, except for Jaedus who I specifically wanted to insert to have that very powerful woman figure in the story. In fact, I like to write from the view point of empowered women figures in my books. What better way than to have a very powerful Mage?





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It was a very long process, but I have more than 8 books planned in the series so there is a lot of history. The planning of where to start the story specifically proved to be the hardest. I always found myself gravitating towards starting in the middle of the book series. But after a long time planning where to go I finally decided that we should start clean and at the beginning of the Sunwrights journey to the world of Alavar.

For other writers, I would suggest starting your stories from the beginning. I know this tip sounds weird but like I said before, the temptation to start from the middle of the story was great for me. Also let your story flow, I never try to plan where a character is going, I like to get lost in the moment. This style might not work for everyone, but I find it creates a rich, active story.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





After getting several publishing offers, that only offered inclusive contracts, or contracts where I would have to contribute 2k plus dollars to get my work published, I decided to go the self-publishing route.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?









Not at all, I found the process of going through Amazon Kindle to be easy and streamlined.









Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I plan to start on the third book in the series very soon, I already have fifty pages done, I took a short break and will return soon.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





The strong female characters in this book will surprise people I think, and possibly the way I handle the magic system for my work.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





No specific message. I just want people to have fun with the read and I hope I can take them away from daily life into an exciting, fun filled world of magic and adventure!

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Nothing to specific I hope you enjoyed the interview and I hope you will enjoy my work, thank you very much for your time.





About the Book:

Title: THE SUNWRIGHT CHRONICLES: A NEW WORLD

Author: Kevin M. Villegas

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 120

Genre: Fantasy





BOOK BLURB:

The Sunwright Chronicles : A New World, takes place in the world called Alavar, the Sunwrights a mostly Magical family made up of Paris Sunwright, Suadela Sunwright, Calia Sunwright, Tobias & Jaedus Sunwright and last but not least Pershing Sunwright, have all arrived from a long but bitter stay from modern earth. Alavar is a fresh new world, so the Sunwrights are directed to stay away from the "creators as they work" young Jaedus Sunwright is discovered to be a "necromancer" the most powerful type of mage.

Paris Sunwright the patriarch of the family takes it upon himself to train her before she accidentally kills anyone in the family with her wild powers. Conflict ensues between Suadela, Paris's wife and young Jaedus before Paris can take Jaedus away to be trained. We skip ahead in time and Jaedus is trained properly, The "Creators" are long done with their work and the Sunwrights decide to reside with the elves of the world. The Sunwrights help teach the Elves many things. It is not long before it is discovered there is a sickness amongst the elves, called the soul disease. Because of her special powers Jaedus Sunwright is the best fitted to help combat this disease, only a few elves succumb to the disease, one being the wife of the second most prominent Elf in the land.

Now we move forward, the Elves are prospering the soul disease is gone, the population boom for the Elves has produced several distinct tribes amongst them. A power struggle ensues, in which the first murder occurs in the land, leading to the breakup of the tribes into separate nations and the very real possibility of war.

