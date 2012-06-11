Book Blast: Divine Choreography of Redemption by William E. Jefferson

Title: Divine Choreography of Redemption: Setting the Eternal Saga in Time Author: William E. Jefferson Publisher: Hybrid Global Publishing Genre: Historical Fantasy







Divine Choreography of Redemption explores the story of redemption as divine drama advanced by acts and agents that transcend time and space. The novel is set beyond the Storied Sea on the ancient Isle of Estillyen, far from everywhere yet mystically near. There, a troupe of Message Makers from the seventeenth century mysteriously arrives to grapple with the theme in today's context.

At the heart of the novel, a battle brews between technology's driven existence--aided by modern devices and algorithms--and life centered in Scriptures ancient narrative. The story line begs the question: Does meaning truly abide in the saga of redemption's divine choreography, or in media's discarnate realm?



