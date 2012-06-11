Interview with Bishop Ken Giles, Author of Prayer, Marriage and the Leadership Roles of the Husband and Wife









Bishop Ken Giles began full-time ministry in 1993 as an inner-city Missions Leader in Dallas , Texas , while at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship under Dr. Tony Evans. He later served there as Assistant Executive Director of their nonprofit corporation. In 1998, he returned to his hometown of Beaumont , Texas , and served as Pastor of Outreach at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church and Executive Director of their nonprofit corporation. In 2000, Lincoln Bible Church was planted in the Beaumont/Port Arthur area and is now located in the Greater Houston Texas area where Bishop Ken Giles and his wife, Pastor Sheila Giles provide servant leadership. Bishop Giles has a Master of Education Administration from Prairie View A&M University and a Master of Theology from Southeast Texas Theological Seminary.





Marriage is an institution established by God. God ordains a man and a woman to be husband and wife to fulfill his purpose of expanding His likeness and kingdom through their rule and dominion over His creation. Within the institution of marriage, the man is responsible for carrying out and communicating God’s vision. The woman enables, strengthens and encourages her husband to carry out God's vision for himself, the marriage and family. The husband and wife become one flesh. No other human relationship, including that of parents and children, is to have priority or greater importance than that of the husband and wife to one another. The Leadership roles of the husband and wife are paramount to God's plan of blessings in the marriage, family, generations and broader society. Therefore, obedience to God and His word establishes God's order and facilitates the proper working and functioning of the marriage and family. Thus, establishing the peace, joy and increase the Lord has purposed in and through the marriage and family.

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

In 2005, as approaching Mother's Day.

Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Writing this book was not hard or difficult because it was inspired by the Lord. Our advice to authors and/or potential authors is to produce inspired work and that which reflects gifting, skills and abilities.

Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

We made the decision to self-publish and to retain an outstanding publicist(Prime Star Publicity and Public Relations) in order to strategically place our resources where many authors place little or no investment.

Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

We published before, but the book sat idle and never built momentum.

Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Currently, we are working to finish another book entitled: Faith and the Kingdom of Heaven - You Can't Have One Without the Other

Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

The manner in which it engineers spiritual unity and oneness, in the marriage and family, via individual and joint accountability unto the Lord. Thus, producing a stronger marriage and family that is blessed of the Lord. This fact is epitomized in Scripture(Psalm 127:1-5 and I Peter 3:8-9)

Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

Prayer is absolutely paramount in life(Proverbs 3:5-6), and that God created marriage(Genesis 2:18-25). Also, as the Creator, who created life and marriage, He is the only who knows how they should work, and how to fix them when they are broken.

