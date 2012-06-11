Book Blast: Ira Caterillar Learns to Scrump by Diane Worthen - Win a $25 Gift Card

Title: Ira Caterpillar Learns to Scrump
Author: Diane Worthen
Publisher: AuthorHouse
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Format: Ebook

Ira Caterpillar, wants the job of measuring inches through the garden. To get the job he must learn to Scrump his back end to his front end rounding his back to a loop. One inch measured. But his scrump is a scritch and his back will not round until, while performing an act of courage, he thinks only of another and not himself, he learns to do the job.

Terms & Conditions:
  • By entering the giveaway, you are confirming you are at least 18 years old.
  • One winner will be chosen via Rafflecopter to receive one $25 Gift Certificate to the e-retailer of your choice
  • This giveaway begins August 21 and ends on August 31.
  • Winners will be contacted via email on September 1.
  • Winner has 48 hours to reply.
Good luck everyone! 

Monday, August 20
Book featured at Write and Take Flight

Book featured at  Fiction to Fruition



Tuesday, August 21

Book featured at A Title Wave
Book featured at The Hype and the Hoopla


Wednesday, August 22

Book featured at Voodoo Princess

Book featured at As the Page Turns



Thursday, August 23

Book featured at  All Inclusive Retort




Friday, August 24

Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish

Book featured at The Literary Nook



Monday, August 27

Book featured at Lover of Literature

Book featured at A Book Lover

Book featured at My Life, Loves and Passions


Tuesday, August 28


Book featured at Write and Take Flight



Wednesday, August 29

Book featured at The Writer's Life

Book featured at Harmonious Publicity



Thursday, August 30

Book featured at Bent Over Bookwords

Book featured at Review From Here



Friday, August 31

Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf

Book featured at Literal Exposure



