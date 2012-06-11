Book Blast: Ira Caterillar Learns to Scrump by Diane Worthen - Win a $25 Gift Card

Title: Ira Caterpillar Learns to Scrump

Author: Diane Worthen

Publisher: AuthorHouse

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Format: Ebook





Ira Caterpillar, wants the job of measuring inches through the garden. To get the job he must learn to Scrump his back end to his front end rounding his back to a loop. One inch measured. But his scrump is a scritch and his back will not round until, while performing an act of courage, he thinks only of another and not himself, he learns to do the job.