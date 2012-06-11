Book Blast: Muddy Minutes by Rima Jbara - Win a $25 Gift Card

8:55 AM





Title: Muddy Minutes
Author: Rima Jbara
Publisher: AuthorHouse
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit
Format: Ebook


“Sand rasped incidents in my life, causing an abrasive outcome. Down came the rain, smothering me with mud and splattering me with my tears, creating a pool of sorrow that I swam in. An intervening energy took over me. I felt weightless as it pushed me through murky incidents. As sand and rain danced as one, it tormented me, leaving smearing mud on my days. Devastation overcame me with a magnitude that quivered my being. As I soaked in this salt water, my life remained damp for some time.” ‘Muddy Minutes’ accentuates a phase in the life of actress Turquoise Colmenares which depended on one decision that would change her present and maybe her future, considering that it is impossible to satisfy everyone. Brave acts and scenes of perseverance gained her incessant admiration, and unveiled a subject that many actors dreaded about. She walked through her blown away dreams and tossed hopes with grace. She dared to live through all the muddled moments. Rima Jbara’s message in this novel is to help you experience the joy of being alive, and the completeness that gratitude can bring with fortitude, conviction and integrity.
PURCHASE HERE


Rima Jbara spent most of her childhood writing short stories overflowing with fantasy, and by the time she was 14, her first novel was released. Through her writing, she has given her readers a rare glimpse into her obscure world. The author released her evocative novel ‘Hope’ after five years of hiatus and obsession, and says, “I took time to experiment.” It contained gloomy and bitter self-conscious thoughts and dialogues that cemented Rima as a writer that has gone very deep to discover the inner most emotions in women and the ability to penetrate their souls. She wrote her bleak novels-on paper in shadowy rooms which only emphasizes the extreme infatuation of her art. An unconventional author, without an end declares her own death will comply while writing. Deeply troubled characters were created by Rima, and the complexity in these characters arises from her. The author’s life was tailor-made for her writing and sustains its passion in the pages; but she is best, when writing about herself. Visit the author online at www.rima-jbara.com  

GIVEAWAY

RIMA IS GIVING AWAY A $25 GIFT CARD!

  
Terms & Conditions:
  • By entering the giveaway, you are confirming you are at least 18 years old.
  • One winner will be chosen via Rafflecopter to receive one $25 Gift Certificate to the e-retailer of your choice
  • This giveaway begins August 21 and ends on August 31.
  • Winners will be contacted via email on September 1.
  • Winner has 48 hours to reply.
Good luck everyone! 

ENTER TO WIN!

a Rafflecopter giveaway




Monday, August 20
My Life Loves and Passions
Review From Here

Tuesday, August 21
Literal Exposure
The Writers Life

Wednesday, August 22
As the Page Turns
Blogher

Thursday, August 23
A Title Wave
She Writes

Friday, August 24
I'm Shelf-ish
Straight From the Authors Mouth

Monday, August 27
The Dark Phantom
The Book Rack

Tuesday, August 28
The Zen Reader
Inkslingers Opus

Wednesday, August 29
All Inclusive Retort
A Taste of My Mind

Thursday, August 30
Bent Over Bookwords
Lover of Literature

Friday, August 31
The Book Czar
The Book Refuge

Leave a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.