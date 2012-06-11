Book Blast: Muddy Minutes by Rima Jbara - Win a $25 Gift Card
Title: Muddy Minutes
Author: Rima Jbara
Publisher: AuthorHouse
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit
Format: Ebook
Rima Jbara spent most of her childhood writing short stories overflowing with fantasy, and by the time she was 14, her first novel was released. Through her writing, she has given her readers a rare glimpse into her obscure world. The author released her evocative novel ‘Hope’ after five years of hiatus and obsession, and says, “I took time to experiment.” It contained gloomy and bitter self-conscious thoughts and dialogues that cemented Rima as a writer that has gone very deep to discover the inner most emotions in women and the ability to penetrate their souls. She wrote her bleak novels-on paper in shadowy rooms which only emphasizes the extreme infatuation of her art. An unconventional author, without an end declares her own death will comply while writing. Deeply troubled characters were created by Rima, and the complexity in these characters arises from her. The author’s life was tailor-made for her writing and sustains its passion in the pages; but she is best, when writing about herself. Visit the author online at www.rima-jbara.com
