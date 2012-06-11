Book Blast: Planetary Project by Aleksandr V. Bezgodov - Win a $25 Gift Card
Title: Planetary Project
Author: Alexsandr V. Bezgodov
Publisher: XLibrisUK
Genre: Political Science
Format: Ebook
This monograph discusses current global economic and social issues. It describes the essence of the Planetary Project, based on the critique of the Concept of Sustainable Development. A model is proposed for solving global problems through global human unification aimed at saving the planet Earth from future cataclysms and catastrophe for present and future generations. The Planetary Project is in essence a paradigm of the world’s harmonious development. It is based on an integrated economy and rent incomes from planetary and intellectual resources held in planetary ownership. The Planetary Project provides solutions to globalisation problems caused by unrestrained economic growth and one-sided development of some national economies. The Planetary Project proposes a just system of world income distribution including rent revenues from planetary resources. This distribution system will work in the interests of all countries, including Asian and African countries, some of which experience serious socio-economic problems. New planetary economic resources and mechanisms will be able to: save the Earth’s biosphere; improve its ecology; and free humanity from hunger, epidemic diseases, and the threat of a Third World War. They will help people unite in the name of universal values of life, the harmony between civilisation and nature, and the welfare of present and future generations. Developing Planetary Project ideas could lead to creating a serious research tradition and a wide life-affirming and peace-loving social movement.
PURCHASE HERE
The author of this research monograph is Dr Aleksandr V. Bezgodov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, who holds a Ph.D. in Political Science and a Doctorate in Economics. Born in Northern Russia in 1960, Aleksandr Bezgodov worked for companies specialising in innovation and high technology, as well as for organisations engaged in developing parliamentary democracy and civil society. Over the last 10 years, he has been involved in interdisciplinary research in macroeconomics and social issues at the world level using a systemic approach. He is not only a theoretician but also a practical researcher and research administrator. He is involved in both developing and implementing research-based technologies. Aleksandr Bezgodov is the author of over fifty scholarly publications proposing new original economic and sociological solutions to business administration. He is the founder and General Director of the Institute of Planetary Development in Dubai, UAE. In line with its logo “Serving humanity”, the Institute develops and disseminates the ideas spelt out in the monograph “Planetary Project: From Sustainable Development to Managed Harmony”. The Institute’s research activity is intended to provide solutions to the world’s pressing economic, social, environmental, political-legal, and cultural problems.
GIVEAWAY
ALEXSANDR IS GIVING AWAY A $25 GIFT CARD!
Terms & Conditions:
- By entering the giveaway, you are confirming you are at least 18 years old.
- One winner will be chosen via Rafflecopter to receive one $25 Gift Certificate to the e-retailer of your choice
- This giveaway begins August 21 and ends on August 31.
- Winners will be contacted via email on September 1.
- Winner has 48 hours to reply.
Good luck everyone!
ENTER TO WIN!a Rafflecopter giveaway
Monday, August 20
Tuesday, August 21
Wednesday, August 22
Thursday, August 23
Friday, August 24
Monday, August 27
Tuesday, August 28
Wednesday, August 29
Thursday, August 30
Friday, August 31
Leave a Comment