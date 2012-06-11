Book Blast: Vita Antequam Mortem by Brett E. Walker - Win a $25 Gift Card

Brett Walker was born and raised in Poughkeepsie New York. He is a first time author and is very excited about this story he has put together for readers to enjoy. What inspired him to write this story is the ups and downs people go through in life. Brett Walker is one of those guys who you don't expect to make it very far- A product of the hood and the suburbs, the underdog, an everyday example of what it is to be human... but this is what is so appealing about his story. He is just like you, just like the rest of the world. He has fell in love suffered heartbreak, and lost loved ones who meant the world to him, but somehow he has survived. Somehow he has surpassed everyone's expectations, and he has thrived