Book Blast: Vita Antequam Mortem by Brett E. Walker - Win a $25 Gift Card
Title: Vita Antequam Mortem
Author: Brett E. Walker
Publisher: XLibrisUS
Genre: Fiction
Format: Ebook
This story is about a group of friends with very different personalities who party hard, do drugs, and go through life struggles together. Within this group of friends is Chase, who discovers what it feels like to experience true love at its finest. Throughout this tale, he endures undeniable pain both physically and emotionally, comprehends being alone for the very first time, and discovers what it feels like to have death in his family that takes away the meaning of his life. His mental state is tested throughout these series of events, bringing him to the brink of insanity. He is ultimately forced to make a decision that will stay with him for years to come, if not the rest of his life. Come take a hard look inside a weathered, imperfect, but genuinely beautiful mind.
PURCHASE HERE
Brett Walker was born and raised in Poughkeepsie New York. He is a first time author and is very excited about this story he has put together for readers to enjoy. What inspired him to write this story is the ups and downs people go through in life. Brett Walker is one of those guys who you don't expect to make it very far- A product of the hood and the suburbs, the underdog, an everyday example of what it is to be human... but this is what is so appealing about his story. He is just like you, just like the rest of the world. He has fell in love suffered heartbreak, and lost loved ones who meant the world to him, but somehow he has survived. Somehow he has surpassed everyone's expectations, and he has thrived
GIVEAWAY
brett is GIVING AWAY A $25 GIFT CARD!
Terms & Conditions:
- By entering the giveaway, you are confirming you are at least 18 years old.
- One winner will be chosen via Rafflecopter to receive one $25 Gift Certificate to the e-retailer of your choice
- This giveaway begins August 21 and ends on August 31.
- Winners will be contacted via email on September 1.
- Winner has 48 hours to reply.
Good luck everyone!
ENTER TO WIN!a Rafflecopter giveaway
Monday, August 20
Tuesday, August 21
Wednesday, August 22
Thursday, August 23
Friday, August 24
Monday, August 27
Tuesday, August 28
Wednesday, August 29
Thursday, August 30
Friday, August 31
Leave a Comment