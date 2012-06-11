Interview with I.M. Free, author of I Don't Have Time
Title: I Don't Have Time
Author: I.M. Free
Publisher: iUniverse
Genre: Biography
Format: Ebook
When she was in her early thirties, the author realized something was guiding her. Suddenly, a whole new world opened up.
She had never considered herself an atheist, but she had always questioned the stories in the Bible as she thought it was impossible for anyone or anything to have so much power.
But through her own experiences, she learned something really does have that much power. She became one of the few people throughout time who began communicating directly with God.
Sometimes when the author awakens, she knows something she didn’t know before she fell asleep. She feels things she wasn’t aware of before. This is how God protects her and prepares her for life.
I Don’t Have Time is the story of how God found the author and how she realized that while some people live as though they won’t face consequences for their actions, they could not be more wrong. Even if they don’t pay the price in this lifetime, they will in the next.
INTERVIEW
Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?
My book is about my life and how I found God. I wrote the book because the voice I hear and follow said to me I would write.
What were some of the biggest challenges you faced writing it?
For me, the hard part was not writing it, but deciding if I really wanted to have it published. I am a very private person and sharing my experiences with the public was not an easy decision.
Do you plan subsequent books?
I am not contemplating writing another book.
When and why did you begin writing?
The first time I wrote anything was after the deaths of my sister and parents. I wrote in order to deal with the emotional pain I was feeling. Putting my thoughts on paper helped me to get the pain out of my body. Years later, I would throw those papers away, as I didn’t ever want to experience that hurt again.
What is your greatest strength as an author?
I write with heartfelt honesty, while trying not to offend others with how I interpret what I feel the Holy Spirit is telling me.
Did writing this book teach you anything?
Writing this book helped me to put my life into proper perspective. I learned why I was here and how far my thinking and understanding of my life has come.
