Interview with I.M. Free, author of I Don't Have Time

Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?

My book is about my life and how I found God. I wrote the book because the voice I hear and follow said to me I would write.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced writing it?

For me, the hard part was not writing it, but deciding if I really wanted to have it published. I am a very private person and sharing my experiences with the public was not an easy decision.

Do you plan subsequent books?

I am not contemplating writing another book.

When and why did you begin writing?

The first time I wrote anything was after the deaths of my sister and parents. I wrote in order to deal with the emotional pain I was feeling. Putting my thoughts on paper helped me to get the pain out of my body. Years later, I would throw those papers away, as I didn’t ever want to experience that hurt again.

What is your greatest strength as an author?

I write with heartfelt honesty, while trying not to offend others with how I interpret what I feel the Holy Spirit is telling me.

Did writing this book teach you anything?

Writing this book helped me to put my life into proper perspective. I learned why I was here and how far my thinking and understanding of my life has come.



