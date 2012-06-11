Interview with Joerg H. Trauboth, Author of Three Brothers @jorg2dots

WEBSITE & SOCIAL LINKS:









About the Book:

Title: THREE BROTHERS

Author: Joerg H. Trauboth

Publisher: Ratio Books

Pages: 581

Genre: Thriller





BOOK BLURB:

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Stereotypically, I am not, at least I thought, a fiction writer. How could I be as an ex-soldier, business consultant, and checklist-minded pilot? After my retirement as a Colonel of the German Air Force at the age of fifty, I started a career as a security-related Crisis Management Consultant. My clients wanted to know more, especially concerning the “right” response to kidnapping and extortion. A well-known German publisher invited me to write a non-fiction book about Crisis Management. That was quite easy for me as new author since prevention and response was my daily business. In 2001, the book became a standard reference source for all companies and persons who find that it wise to be prepared; to think the unthinkable. In 2017, I developed that book further together with 5 other authors and it’s now used as standard lecture material in businesses and universities. It is not projected for translation. In that time, I was consulting a family whose daughter and partner were kidnapped from a sailing boat in the Philippines by the terrorist organization Aba Sayyaf. The couple was held captive for six months and survived unbelievable physical and psychological pains. Her family did as well since they received nearly no information about the negotiation process by the German government. Normally, a professional kidnapping consultant aids and assists the family regarding the police, the media, and negotiations for 4-6 weeks before being relieved by another consultant to allow them to recover also from their own emotions. The family insisted that I stay and I agreed. I couldn’t leave the lovely 81 years old mother alone in her grief. And also, because my ethical standards as a social crisis counselor for the church in my hometown of Bonn , Germany made it imperative that I stay with the family.



I felt okay emotionally, but I did something new this time which helped me to create more distance to the case. As a kind of self-assessment, I started writing a political kidnapping thriller but incorporated only few details of the real case. I created my own heroes and, 570 pages later, my readers deemed the story an “incredible page-turner.” Between the lines, the reader learns about managing a kidnapping case which is often a dirty, and always a dangerous business of “life for money,” about the brutal terrorist organization ISIS , and the difficult governmental crisis management surrounding the official policy of not paying extortion ransoms. Seventy percent of the drama in Three Brothers directly stems from my life experience, the rest is fiction. After that, I felt much, much better. And last, but not least: the couple was released and I will never forget the way the mother embraced her daughter upon her arrival at the Frankfurt airport after suddenly appearing through a secret door. I sat down and continued to write, sometimes day and night.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It can be dangerous to tell too much of your life in a novel. You should only do this if you are sure that a follow up book is possible.

I am not the kind of author who just sits down and starts without any preparation. I have to know in advance for whom I am writing. Who should read this book? Young or old, men, women, only thriller enthusiasts, Americans, English, Germans, French, etc.? This last point is very important due to the cultural differences. The typical patriotic thinking of the U.S. can be counterproductive in other countries and even turn the reader off. So, I create a plot, develop my protagonists, and I let them change. Otherwise, it could get boring. I take them with me to bed, I speak with them. Sometimes they really annoy me. I have a picture of each character and try to project that picture into words. I decide who the good and bad guys will be. And I try to keep the tension from the first to the last page. I like to work with cliffhangers and surprises and stay logical, otherwise I will end up losing the reader.

I am a detail freak, but force myself not to divulge everything, I like to leave room the readers’ imagination. Also, I work with emotions but try to minimize clichés. The book should have the potential for a second reading even after you know the end. I decide relatively early whether the book ends positively or negatively. Three Brothers ends positively and the reader closes the book, hopefully, with a peaceful feeling. That’s my plan or it is what I wish happens. Would anyone recommend a book that ends in disaster? I adjust my wording to the scenery. In the romantic parts, the words are soft and match the backdrop or the general feeling. In a shooting or crisis situation, the sentences are short like the shots of a bullet. Sometimes I speak out loud and record a page and listen to my written words. At the latest, once your book has become an audio book do you become aware of what you have written down.

And finally, a very important point: I don’t think too much about moneymaking during writing. I contend with my book for as long as I feel it is necessary. Unfortunately, a book never stops in your head, but when you feel the baby is ready to be born, you have to let it go.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Drei Brüder in 2015 and this year we are going international, followed by an audio book. In the meantime, we have become good friends. After about 15 unsuccessful attempts and losing precious time, I often empathized with former welfare recipient Joanne Rowling who had more than 30 unsuccessful attempts with her Harry Potter idea. Publishers said the book was too long and not a seller. And now look at this lady! Just as she did, I found a small publisher in my local area, Franz Koenig at www.ratio-books.de . He was fascinated from the beginning. We started with the German editionin 2015 and this year we are going international, followed by an audio book. In the meantime, we have become good friends.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





Writing is one thing but to get it to turn out right, it’s another. You need a cover that will enhance the content of book. The cover is the first impression and will make or break a reader’s interest. You also need a professional editor. I was surprised at how difficult and time-consuming it is to find help with these things. It can also be difficult to hear critique of the book, but remember, you can’t please everyone.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





After this success, I have a follow-up political thriller in the works. This time we jump into the White House and bring the president in an awful situation. I am not allowed reveal the title yet, but it will be another mixture of politics, crime, and love. And my protagonists from Three Brothers will be on board, of course. I hope to have it published mid-2019.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Seeing the cover, you might think that’s just a military thriller. Only partly. In fact, it’s a story about three extraordinary young men on the way to themselves.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?



The motto of the book is I Will which is meant to be understood in the spirit of never giving up. In fact, that is the way I try to live my life and I would not be successful in doing this without the support of my lovely wife Martina with whom I have been married now for 53 years.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Yes. As a pilot, I recommend new writers attempting their first project to: Aviate, Navigate, Communicate. Then a good landing is assured. Blue skies!







