Book Review: The Special and the Ordinary by David Clapham

Title: The Special and the Ordinary

Author: David Clapham

Publisher: iUniverse

Genre: Coming of Age

Format: Ebook

John Haworth, despite innate shyness, has floated upward in a comfortable English home environment under the influence of much older sisters and their friends. After he begins a new school in the early fifties, the seven-year-old is looking lost when a classmate, Martin Holford, decides to take him under his wing. And so begins a long friendship.





Ordinary rules of life apparently do not apply to the confident Martin except, perhaps, when he allows his mischievous humor excessive free rein against the self-important. While on separate coming-of-age journeys, Martin and John get on fine, despite John's occasional resentment about Martin's ability to bounce back after perpetrating 'wrong notes' against the wealthy while John slaves away attempting to make new music sound modern. John, who has no desire to be to be an apathetic musician like his viola teacher, unfortunately lacks the talent, personality, and love of limelight to match his glamorous piano teacher or Katherine, the singer he accompanies on the piano. Now all he has to do is somehow find his place amid an uncertain career as a ghost composer where chances come as infrequent as success.





The Special and the Ordinary shares the unique story of two young people as they come of age and step into the future, each with a different idea on what it means to be true to themselves.





iUniverse awarded The Special and the Ordinary the 'Editor's Choice' designation. Here are excerpts from the enthusiastic editorial reviews:





"Definitely a worthwhile read, I recommend The Special and the Ordinary to lovers of literary fiction." - Pacific Book Review





"...heartwarming and uplifting." - Kirkus Reviews





"The writing is clear and refreshing, with clean sentences that move the story along at a brisk pace." - Clarion Review





My Review:

Growing up I was the one that got all the praise and never had to struggle for anything and my best friend was the opposite. As we reached adulthood, that changed and our roles reversed. It's funny, as this has gone back and forth throughout our lifetime and I believe has made us stronger because of it.





This book follows two friends on a journey to find themselves and what they go through, and I found it extremely easy to relate to. I thoroughly enjoyed this book and could relate in so many ways. Each nuance attributed to the characters worked well and the plot was written to keep you engaged throughout.





I would highly recommend this book as I think everyone would be able to relate to it.