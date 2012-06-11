Interview with William E. Jefferson, author of Divine Choreography of Redemption

Title: Divine Choreography of Redemption: Setting the Eternal Saga in Time Author: William E. Jefferson Publisher: Hybrid Global Publishing Genre: Historical Fantasy







Divine Choreography of Redemption explores the story of redemption as divine drama advanced by acts and agents that transcend time and space. The novel is set beyond the Storied Sea on the ancient Isle of Estillyen, far from everywhere yet mystically near. There, a troupe of Message Makers from the seventeenth century mysteriously arrives to grapple with the theme in today's context.

At the heart of the novel, a battle brews between technology's driven existence--aided by modern devices and algorithms--and life centered in Scriptures ancient narrative. The story line begs the question: Does meaning truly abide in the saga of redemption's divine choreography, or in media's discarnate realm?





Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

​I carried the title in my mind for three or four years. ​I felt compelled to write the novel. It's a somewhat mystical way to view the Scriptures, not just word on a page, but the choreography behind the words.

Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

​Writing a book "like this" means you mustn't try to sit down and tell the story. You must discover the story and listen to what the characters have to say.

Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

​Hybrid/Global. Karen Strauss. Discovered through my editor. ​

Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?

​No, it's just a very competitive venture. ​

Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

​I have an idea for a novel, stewing. Draw of Christ Incarnate in a Discarnate Digital World. ​

Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

​The character Lucifer. You will discover him at the Crimson Cliffs, at the gates of hell, offering a speck to sea of eyes. Yes, that's surprising, and Lucifer proceeds to tell the sea of watching eyes that ​ ​hell offers great reservoirs called, Chatter, Confusion, Static and the like. ​

Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

​The importance of scared space in a world of mediated existence. ​It's an important piece of work. It's literature. It will stand the test of time.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

​I recommend you read, Divine Choreography of Redemption: Setting the Eternal saga in Time. ​

