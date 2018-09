The Writing Life with Historical Mystery Author Marty Ambrose

Like most authors, it seems like I always wanted to be a writer, but it was my Great-uncle Kaz who really inspired me.I never actually him since he stayed in Lithuanian when my grandfather immigrated to the U.S. and, then, died the year I was born.He was an amazing writer, a radical, and a political visionary who held public office and was, later, exiled to a Soviet gulag for his views.He died in Siberia but, during his imprisonment, he sent letters to my Ohio relatives describing his experiences.Growing up, I remember seeing my grandmother bring out his letters reverently and reading them to all of us.He was the family hero and, as I would listen to his words being translated from Lithuanian to English, I realized that the writer has an amazing ability to record the truth and leave a personal record behind.I wanted to be that kind of person (and writer) who people would read and remember.