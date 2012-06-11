The Writing Life with Historical Mystery Author Marty Ambrose

Her writing career has spanned almost fifteen years, with eight published novels for Avalon Books, Kensington Books, Thomas & Mercer—and, now, Severn House. Marty Ambrose has been a writer most of her life, consumed with the world of literature whether teaching English at Florida Southwestern State College or creating her own fiction.Her writing career has spanned almost fifteen years, with eight published novels for Avalon Books, Kensington Books, Thomas & Mercer—and, now, Severn House.





Two years ago, Marty had the opportunity to apply for a grant that took her to Geneva and Florence to research a new creative direction that builds on her interest in the Romantic poets: historical fiction. Her new book, Claire’s Last Secret, combines memoir and mystery in a genre-bending narrative of the Byron/Shelley “haunted summer,” with Claire Clairmont, as the protagonist/sleuth—the “almost famous” member of the group. The novel spans two eras played out against the backdrop of nineteenth-century Italy and is the first of a trilogy.





Marty lives on an island in Southwest Florida with her husband, former news-anchor, Jim McLaughlin. They are planning a three-week trip to Italy this fall to attend a book festival and research the second book, A Shadowed Fate. Luckily, Jim is fluent in Italian and shares her love of history and literature. Their German shepherd, Mango, has to stay home.





INTERVIEW:





What got you into writing?





Like most authors, it seems like I always wanted to be a writer, but it was my Great-uncle Kaz who really inspired me. I never actually him since he stayed in Lithuanian when my grandfather immigrated to the U.S. and, then, died the year I was born. He was an amazing writer, a radical, and a political visionary who held public office and was, later, exiled to a Soviet gulag for his views. He died in Siberia but, during his imprisonment, he sent letters to my Ohio relatives describing his experiences. Growing up, I remember seeing my grandmother bring out his letters reverently and reading them to all of us. He was the family hero and, as I would listen to his words being translated from Lithuanian to English, I realized that the writer has an amazing ability to record the truth and leave a personal record behind. I wanted to be that kind of person (and writer) who people would read and remember.





What do you like best about being an author?





I love the realm of imagination. It is such a fascinating place to live and work. I’m happy to be in my everyday life but living with fictional characters in my mind is just a blast.





When do you hate it?





Sometimes editing is sheer drudgery. I sit at the computer, hour after hour, trying to find just the right word or perfect phrase. It is never really finished, but you just have to accept that there is no such thing as an ideal manuscript. It can be a bit daunting.





What is a regular writing day like for you ?





I generally write every other day—I can’t do the same thing every day. I start with a long bike ride to let my mind just feel free; then, I spend a few minutes reading what I’d already written two days ago. Since I write historical fiction, I sometimes review a piece of research to take me back to that time. Then, I’m ready to write. I’m pretty disciplined about the routine because I’m a rather slow writer (and I do procrastinate!). It takes me about a year to plan, write, and edit a book . . . sadly, I can’t seem to go any faster.





Do you think authors have big egos?





If there are writers with a big ego, I haven’t met them. Many of my author buddies have been friends for two decades; we’ve shared each other’s triumphs and rejections. At every conference, the new writers whom I’ve met have been incredibly supportive and kind. I don’t think I’m particularly lucky in this regard; I’ve found authors are pretty hardworking and open to helping other writers.





How do you handle negative reviews?





I find this one a bit difficult if the review is really, really negative. I’ve only had a few like that and the reviewer cut deep with the criticism. But it’s part of being an artist. I’ve worked to develop a “thick skin” over reviews and remind myself that personal taste in literature is somewhat subjective. However, it’s taught me to be encouraging in my own reviews of other writers, always pointing out what is working well in the book.





How do you handle positive reviews?





I grin all day!!!





What is the usual response when you tell a new acquaintance that you’re an author?





I find people are so intrigued to meet an author. The first question is always “What have you written?” The second question is “Where can I find your book?” How nice is that? Sometimes a new acquaintance will mention he or she is also working on a book, and we exchange cards. I find that when I said I was an English teacher during my days in academe, people immediately were on guard and muttered, “I’ve gotta watch my grammar.” What a difference!





What do you do on those days you don’t feel like writing? Do you force it or take a break?





I generally try to force it for an hour or two, then give up. If it’s not happening, I can’t make it. Nine times out of ten, the creative flow starts to take over; but, if it doesn’t, I start shopping on eBay and start fresh the next day!





Any writing quirks?





I have to be in my own writing space—with a red-colored laptop and a cup of coffee. I always begin the writing day with my Starbucks!





What would you do if people around you didn’t take your writing seriously or see it as a hobby?





I haven’t encountered that too much. I think most people understand how much time and effort it takes to write and edit a book, but they often don’t fully understand all of the other aspects: the publishing timeline and the promotional schedule. They think it all happens in just a few months. Luckily, my family is only too aware of how much time goes into a writing career! I very lucky that they are so supportive.





Some authors seem to have a love-hate relationship to writing. Can you relate ?





Oh, yes! I remember reading a story about Kafka and how his legs would shake uncontrollably before he started writing—in fear and loathing. I’ve never experienced that kind of reaction, but I’ve had my moments when I was just fed-up with writing commitments. Fortunately, the drive to create is stronger!





What’s on the horizon for you?





I’m in an amazing place right now as a writer after struggling for a few years to find a fresh direction. I’m in the middle of a trilogy with a new agent and new publisher—and enjoying every minute. Also, since I’m writing historical fiction set in Italy, I’m traveling there in the fall to attend a conference and research the next book. Molto bene!









Leave us with some words of wisdom about the writing process or about being a writer.



