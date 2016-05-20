Book Feature: Forestry Flavours of the Month by Alastair Fraser

Forestry touches on all aspects of human welfare in one way or another, which is why foresters need to play an active role in determining our collective agenda. Alastair Fraser, a lifelong forester and the co-founder of LTS International, a forestry consulting company, explains how forestry changes with political cycles and how foresters can promote healthy forests at all times.



He explores critical issues such as:

• forests and their connection to coal;

• forest's role in combatting floods and climate change;

• illegal logging in Indonesia, Laos, and elsewhere;

• tactics to promote sustainable forestry management;

• plantations as a solution to tropical deforestation.



BOOK REVIEW:





This was quite and interesting book. I have to be honest in that I was not familiar with this topic at all, but after reading the synopsis I wanted to find out more. Each topic is explored and explained in a way that even if you have no previous knowledge, by the time you are done reading you will be able to talk, at least somewhat, about forestry and the different dynamics involved.





