Interview with Aleksandr V. Bezgodov, author of Planetary Project





Question1- Can you please tell us about your book and why you wrote it?





Our two-volume volume is devoted to the systematization and analysis of moral and moral views of Russian cosmists of the natural-science direction. In them, we found those key ideas, values ​​and principles that, in our opinion, can be put in the basis of a fundamentally new ethic, the ethics of the near future and the ethics of the desired development perspective of our biosocial species. We call it planetary, because it should contribute to the spiritual unification of the peoples of the whole Earth for the sake of saving ourselves and our environment, in order to achieve understanding and solidarity in solving global problems. In the teachings of Nikolai Fedorov, Nikolai Umov, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Konstantin Wentzel, Vladimir Vernadsky, Nikolai Kholodny, Alexander Chizhevsky, Ivan Efremov, we also found confirmation of key theses of our original paradigm of a planetary universal civilization. It has been developed since 2005 by the Scientific Center "Planetary Project" in St. Petersburg, and since 2016 the Institute for Planetary Development in Dubai. This allows us in a certain sense to consider ourselves the successors and successors of the Russian cosmists, the heirs of their grandiose spiritual and historical mission. In addition to interpreting some fragments of cosmic philosophy, we also disclose in our book our own plan for planetary ethics. Explain its purpose and tasks, we write about its design and purpose, its fundamental differences from classical and modern ethical systems. The vector of the evolution of planetary ethics is seen to us as a movement from the tasks of salvation to the tasks of creation in the light of the main planetary-cosmic value - the value of life. We wrote this book for those who are interested in Russian and world humanitarian culture (since cosmists are a phenomenon not only locally Russian, but also global), who are not indifferent to the fate of mankind and our planet, who are looking for answers to acute worldview questions. The monograph is published in Russian and in English, respectively, in Russia and the United Kingdom. It will be sold all over the world, both in book stores and in the electronic version via the Internet site. Among the tasks that we set ourselves, taking up this work, was this: to present a new perspective of the legacy of Russian cosmism abroad, where, generally speaking, they are not particularly familiar with it.





Question2- What were some of the biggest challenges you faced writing it?





It was not easy to resist the temptation to selflessly immerse yourself in reading the reference literature - historical, philosophical and culturological - on Russian cosmism. But we managed to keep the clarity and purity of our own perception of the primary sources. We took the liberty and risk of an independent, even solitary and to a certain extent isolated study, analysis and interpretation of them in order to identify and deconstruct the aspect of interest - the moral and moral thought of Russian cosmists of the natural sciences, their ethical views.





Question3- Do you plan subsequent books?





Yes, we plan within the framework of the above-mentioned goals, but it is too early to disclose details and details.





Question4- When and why did you begin writing?





When I realized that my thoughts deserve a long life. When I came to understand the value of my ideas and the possible benefits for contemporaries and descendants.





Question5- What is your greatest strength as an author?





Co-authors can only be those who see, think, feel in one direction. At us it turns out. The power of the author is in the ability to see and describe in all details, as accurately and expressively as possible, what else does not or may not exist, which, generally speaking, does not exist and can not exist in the way of ordinary things. This is about the ideal objectivity, whether it be an artistic image, a scientific hypothesis or a theoretical concept.





Question6- Did writing this book teach you anything?





The ability to examine the subject of study from different angles, sometimes even going beyond its original methodological setting, hypothesis and basic research model. Build alternative models of description and interpretation, doing experiments inside the experiment and improvising.



