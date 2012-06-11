Interview with Philip M. Fishman, Author of 'Aren't the Emperor's New Clothes Grand'

At 79, Philip M. Fishman has a dual role since his wife's stroke ten years ago. The main one is as a caregiver; but when he is not busy with her, he is a writer.





He loves to blog on Face Book; but he has also self-published four books. The first was a memoir of a brief teaching career after retirement, titled, Teacher's Gotta Dance. The second was a rebuttal to Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth. His title is A Really Inconvenient Truth- The Case Against the Theory of Anthropogenic Global Warming. For that book, he relied on his scientific background as well as a lot of research. His third was a near future political novel, titled, Secession- A Republic Reborn. Several sub-plots include the subject of his previous book as well as some innovative approaches to dealing with Islamic terrorism, our drug problem, immigration, and tax reform. His latest is his most controversial of all, titled, Aren't the Emperor's New Clothes Grand. It's a

satirical critique of our President and is a take-off of Hans Cristian Andersen's fable, The Emperor's New Clothes. The reference is to Trump's cult-like following, which seemingly ignores all his lies and broken promises. Fishman gives an iron-clad guarantee that if you like Trump; you will hate his book.





SOCIAL LINKS:





About the Book:

Title: AREN’T THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES GRAND

Author: Philip M. Fishman

Publisher: MPS Publishing

Pages: 112

Genre: Satirical Critique





BOOK BLURB:

If you love Trump, sorry, this book is not for you. If, on the other hand, you are horrified at what this man is doing, I think you will enjoy it. I read a very interesting book recently that discussed despots and their common characteristics. What, then, are the characteristics of a despot? They attack free speech and the press. They threaten political opponents with prison. They scapegoat certain minorities to rally their base and divert attention from other problems. They engage in nepotism and use their office for personal and family enrichment. They attack and vilify the judiciary, legitimate law enforcement, and essentially anyone in government who is not considered absolutely loyal. And, through a type of mass hysteria, they create a cult following.





Does any of this sound familiar? No, our President is not a despot..yet; but individuals do not become despots spontaneously- they evolve. My book, AREN'T THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES GRAND, is a satirical critique. As a satire, the book is humorous; but the subject is dead serious. Without hyperbole, I truly believe Trump is a threat to our Constitution and Republic; and I think if you read my book objectively, you will probably come to the same conclusion.

ORDER YOUR COPY:





Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning?





Of course.





Q: When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





You might call me a political junkie. I've been interested in politics since I was a kid. I remember betting a nickel on the Truman- Dewie race in 1948 at nine years old. Unfortunately, I lost; but that didn't turn me off politics. In 1952 and then again in 1956; my man, Eisenhower, won. Finally, in 1960, I got to vote; and until the 2016 Republican convention, I had been a life-long Republican. But, with Trump winning the nomination; I knew that I didn't belong in the GOP any longer. I voted for Evan McMullin in November; and since then have been working with other like-minded conservatives for a viable third party to challenge Trump in 2020. So, in answer to your question; I started working on the book when Trump declared that he was running in June 2015.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This was very likely the easiest book that I have written; since I consider Trump to almost be a co-author. My stock-in-trade is parody; and Trump with his tweets keeps me well stocked. As for any tips to other writers; I would suggest only to follow their passion. If one is truly interested in his (or her) subject; the words come forth.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





This is my fourth book. My first was a memoir of a brief teaching career after retirement; titled, Teacher's Gotta Dance. My second was a rebuttal to Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth, titled A Very Inconvenient Truth- The Case Against the Theory of Anthropogenic Global Warming. My third was a near future political novel, titled, Secession- A Republic Reborn; and the one I am currently working on is tentatively titled, Does God Exist? - A Debate With An Atheist.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Perhaps that a satirical critique could have such a serious message.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Without hyperbole, I truly believe Trump is a threat to our Constitution and Republic; and I think if you read my book objectively, you may come to the same conclusion.





Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Obviously, I would like everyone who has read this interview to purchase my book: but knowing that is not going to happen, it would be nice for any who like my message to request their library to order the book.



