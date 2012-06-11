Interview with Terje Gerotti Simonsen, Author of 'Our Secret Powers'









“The majority of the considerations in this book are based on strange incidents reported by scientists of one kind or another—archaeologists, anthropologists, psychologists, physicists and philosophers. Such people are more often than not very resourceful with well-developed skills in observation as well as in thinking. It therefore seems reasonable to take their reports seriously, even when—or especially when—they dare to speak against the consensus and vouch for the paranormal. It is not unusual to think that those scientists who report having experienced paranormal phenomena are misinterpreting their experiences at best or are fraudulent at worst. I suggest we take ‘the road less travelled,’ and regard ‘the defendants innocent until proven guilty’ and seriously listen to their stories. They were there—we were not.”





'As an encyclopedic introduction to the psychic side of the fascinating but puzzling domain known as the paranormal, there is no better choice than Our Secret Powers." Stanley Krippner, PhD, expert on hypnosis, shamanism and altered states of consciousness, former leader of two departments in the American Psychological Association. Terje G. Simonsen is an author with a Ph.D. in the History of Ideas. He has increasingly focused his attention on the esoteric and occult traditions and on paranormal phenomena, as telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, telekinesis, healing etc. Recently he published the highly acclaimed Our Secret Powers, based on his extraordinary knowledge within this field. Elegantly and with great personal wit and insight, he discusses parapsychological phenomena such as telepathy, clairvoyance, and precognition. Dean Radin, PhD, chief scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences, says:







Is the paranormal normal?



Many readers will be surprised when learning that reputable scientists, among them several Nobel laureates, have claimed that telepathy is a reality. Their curiosity will increase when reading that both Cleopatra’s lost palace and Richard III’s burial place were recovered by means of clairvoyance. And some will think it to be sheer science fiction when finding out about Stargate––the espionage program where the American military and CIA for 20 years engaged in the development of psychic spies!



Simonsen, a Norwegian historian of ideas, introduces an array of entertaining paranormal tales from history, archaeology, anthropology and psychology, and presents scientific research that has provided fascinating results. He argues that the stories we hear about telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition ought not to be dismissed as superstition

In step with spiritual and occult traditions, the author suggests that consciousness is not limited to our own head. Rather he thinks that all humans (and perhaps all living beings) are linked together in a “Mental Internet.’ Via this network we may exchange ‘telepathic emails’ with friends and family and make clairvoyant ‘downloads’ of information. Thus perhaps what we usually call ‘supernatural’ is completely natural but little understood communications via this Mental Internet?

Welcome, Terje! What a powerful book. Can you tell us the reason why you felt you had to write Our Secret Powers?





Terje: Thanks, nice to be here! And thanks for the compliment! Well, you know, there were a string of experiences, some of my own and some reported by friends and others, that had interested as well as puzzled me for years—I am talking about telepathy, clairvoyance, seeing the future etc. I had discussed these matters with several friends, but I had not structured my thoughts about them into a greater whole. Then, about 8 years ago, I for several reasons came into a kind of life-crisis—my normal schedule of activities came to a standstill, and I was thinking: what now? A good friend of mine, an experienced psychotherapist, then suggested I write a book about my ideas, as he felt they gave enlightening and constructive perspectives on peculiar experiences that therapists often tend to dismiss as 'mere coincidence' or even 'delusions.'





What do you believe is the most misunderstood aspect of our physical and mental world that blocks certain individuals from believing there is more to our physical lives, so much more?





Terje: I think that both polarizing religious beliefs—holding that these phenomena need to stem from either God or Satan—and a narrow concept of what is rational and scientific, so-called 'scientism' , seriously limit one's horizon of understanding.





What do you think people are afraid of?





Terje: Well, you know, many people have a tendency to fear the unknown; one prefer sometimes to stay in the perhaps boring valley one knows instead of stepping out and explore new terrains—'cause maybe there be dragons! But fear of dragons may well limit access to treasures....





Can you explain what the ‘Mental Internet’ is?





Terje: It is the central metaphor I use to describe that we, on a basic level, are all linked together, and that Consciousness is not just something that is inside our head. Rather, it is a collective field of information that we all share, and where we can send 'telepatic emails' and make 'clairvoyant downloads' of information—quite similar to the electronic Internet!





At what age and under what circumstances did you discover your own powers?





Terje: Hmm, good question....I would say that I perhaps started to become aware that there was 'something going on' in my mid- to late teens, where I had some experiences I suspected to be telepathy, e.g. knowing beforehand the exact words people would use in a conversation. But looking back, I would say that I likely had precognitive experiences—seeing the future, that is—as early as when I was 10-12. But I did not then understand them as such.





Is there anything you’d like to tell your readers and fans?



