Spotlight and Filling in the Blanks with Linda Lo Scuro, Author of 'The Sicilian Woman's Daughter'





Genre: Mystery/Women’s Fiction

Author: Linda Lo Scuro

Publisher: Sparkling Books

Purchase link:

Follow the author:









About The Sicilian Woman’s Daughter





When the novel opens, Maria, the novel’s protagonist is living a charmed and comfortable life with her husband, banker Humphrey and children, in London. The daughter of Sicilian immigrants, Maria turned her back on her origins during her teens to fully embrace the English way of life.





Despite her troubled and humble childhood, Maria, through her intelligence, beauty and sheer determination, triumphantly works her way up to join the upper middle-class of British society. But when a minor incident awakens feelings of revenge in her, Maria is forced to confront–and examine—her past.





As she delves deeper into her mother ’ s family history, a murky past unravels—and Maria is swept up in a deadly and dangerous mire of vendetta. Will Maria’s carefully-constructed, seemingly-idyllic life unravel? Expect the unexpected in this outstanding new mystery….





The Sicilian Woman’s Daughter is a brilliantly-plotted, exceedingly well-told tale. Novelist Linda Lo Scuro delivers a confident and captivating tale brimming with tantalizing twists, turns, and surprise, a to-die-for plot, and realistic, multi-dimensional characters. Thoughtful and thought-provoking, rich and riveting, The Sicilian Woman’s Daughter is destined to stay with readers long after the final page is turned.





Filling in the Blanks with the Author...





1. The best part of writing is being engrossed in the story.

2. The most challenging part of writing is finding the time to do it.

3. My absolute favorite part of the writing process is being engrossed in the story, seeing how the characters develop and what they do.

4. My absolute least favorite part of the writing process is editing .

5. I seem to come up with the best writing ideas when …. the ideas come at different times, even when it's inconvenient so I have to rush off and write them down .

6. If I ever get “stuck” when I am writing, I get through it by doing some editing .

7. Pride and Prejudice is the book that changed my life.

8. Pride and Prejudice is the book I wish I had written.