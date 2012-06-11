BLOG TOUR EXCERPT: YOU CAN'T FORCE LOVE BY MARIE DRAKE @mariedrake72





Debbie and Paul sat stiff-backed on a shiny, wooden pew with arms entwined and eyes focused. Jordan remained distant. Paul possessively pulled Debbie close and smiled; Jordan ignored Paul and stared ahead; the pastor’s gravelly voice mesmerized and calmed him. At the sermon’s end, he moved from his mother’s side and said goodbye to the pastor.





Congregation members congratulated Paul and Debbie and extended overdramatic farewells in the church parking lot. Jordan observed them from a red Fairmont wagon; Debbie climbed in and scolded him for ignoring Paul. “Give him a wave,” she said. He hoisted his arm and a phantom middle finger.