BLOG TOUR EXCERPT: YOU CAN'T FORCE LOVE BY MARIE DRAKE @mariedrake72

Author: Marie Drake
Publisher: RedBird Books
Pages: 286
Genre: Realistic Fiction
Jordan Fry’s obsession is born in “You Can’t Force Love” by Marie Drake, Book I in the Locked Hearts Series.
From different towns and social backgrounds, Jordan Fry and Kimberly Orvine experience life-altering abuse, lose a parent and land in the same foster home. Angry, and self-deprecating, fiery redheaded Kimberly is deadset on lousy behavior and suffering the consequences, punishing herself for former sins. Scared by his inner darkness, pyromaniac Jordan has vowed to change for the better. He focuses on Kimberly as the key to his success, but she intends to make him break his promises. Unaware of Jordan’s atrocious actions in the past, she’s dangerously close to unleashing the evil he struggles to contain during their epic battle of wills. Can they both survive?
Debbie and Paul sat stiff-backed on a shiny, wooden pew with arms entwined and eyes focused. Jordan remained distant. Paul possessively pulled Debbie close and smiled; Jordan ignored Paul and stared ahead; the pastor’s gravelly voice mesmerized and calmed him. At the sermon’s end, he moved from his mother’s side and said goodbye to the pastor.
Congregation members congratulated Paul and Debbie and extended overdramatic farewells in the church parking lot. Jordan observed them from a red Fairmont wagon; Debbie climbed in and scolded him for ignoring Paul. “Give him a wave,” she said. He hoisted his arm and a phantom middle finger.
Award-winning author, Marie Drake lives in a small town near Lake Ontario with her husband, four sons, and three rescue pups. With many years of experience in the Foster Care community and advocating for other victims and survivors, she specializes in realistic and psychological fiction depicting the lives of abuse sufferers; their obstacles, their triumphs, and their downfalls.
