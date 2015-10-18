New Book Release! I AM NUMBER 13 by Andra Watkins @andrawatkins
I AM NUMBER 13 by Andra Watkins, Paranormal/Historical/Fantasy/Thriller, 275 pp., $16.99 (paperback) $6.99 (kindle)
Title: I AM NUMBER 13
Author: Andra Watkins
Publisher: Word Hermit Press
Pages: 275
Genre: Paranormal Historical Fantasy Thriller Speculative Fiction
When Emmaline Cagney’s father dies on her graduation day, she foregoes college and heads to Honduras to volunteer with Nicaraguan refugees. It’s 1986. The Sandinista-Contra war rages in the jungles all around her. But when General James Wilkinson reenters her life during a hurricane, can she trust him? Or should she flee?
Because of his unsolved death, Wilkinson is stuck in an in-between world called Nowhere, a place he’s always used for his evil designs. Will he stick to his mission to help the Contras? Or will he ditch his mission to finally possess Emmaline?
As they fight to keep refugees safe and American involvement with the Contras secret from Congress, Em and Wilkinson careen toward a showdown that outstrips space and time, a place where nothing she knew about herself is true. And Em must confront the one person she never wanted to see again: her craven mother. Will Emmaline outwit the two people who peddled her childhood innocence before she runs out of time?
I Am Number 13 is the third book in the Nowhere Series, a speculative blend of riveting suspense, forgotten history, and a dash of paranormal fiction. If you like edge-of-your-seat action, compelling characters, and white-knuckle emotion, you’ll love the latest installment in Andra Watkins’ page-turning series.
“Teeming with creativity, Andra writes with grit, wit and lots of heart. She is an earnest, humble storyteller.” Jenny Sanford, former First Lady of South Carolina and NYT best selling author of Staying True
“One of the most imaginative series I’ve ever read!” Jen Mann, NYT Best Selling Author of People I Want to Punch in the Throat
“Edge of your seat to the very end!” Jay Snook, The Good Men Project
Link to book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/I-Am-Number-13-Nowhere-ebook/dp/B07GJ7ZMMR/
Link to book on B&N: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/i-am-number-13-andra-watkins/1129322081?ean=2940161761410
Andra Watkins is a New York Times best selling author. She is author of five books: To Live Forever: An Afterlife Journey of Meriwether Lewis (Word Hermit Press LLC, 2014), Not Without My Father: One Woman’s 444-Mile Walk of the Natchez Trace (Word Hermit Press LLC, 2015; NY Times best seller, week of 18 October 2015); Natchez Trace: Tracks in Time (Word Hermit Press LLC, 2015); Hard to Die (Word Hermit Press LLC, 2016); and her latest, I Am Number 13 (Word Hermit Press LLC, 2018.)
Watkins is a popular motivational speaker and has been booked throughout the United States and internationally in Ecuador and the United Kingdom. She has appeared at Nashville’s Southern Festival of Books and on the faculty of the acclaimed Pike’s Peak Writers Conference. She was also selected as writer-in-residence at Stiwdio Maelor in Corris, Wales; the Trelex Residency in Trelex, Switzerland; and Buinho Creative Hub in Messejana, Portugal. She lives with her husband in Charleston, South Carolina.
Website Address: http://andrawatkins.com/
Twitter Address: https://twitter.com/andrawatkins
Facebook Address: https://www.facebook.com/andrawatkinsauthor/
