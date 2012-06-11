Persuasion is Based on Commonsense Values by Juliet Huck @juliethuck

Persuasion is Based on Commonsense Values



By Juliet Huck





Observing the current environment in our world, I could not sit back and be silent on how we are treating each other – especially when we need something from someone else. I felt instead of fighting with others it is time to remind us of the beautiful things that can connect us. Based on 25 years as a Persuasion and Creative Stratigist for high dollar, high profile litigation, I was drawn to create this book to educate others base upbringing as well as my on the ground experience with some of most famous litgation of our time. From Enron to Exxon I have seen how one can persuade others through values that seem to be missing today. These values were drilled into us as farm kids in rural Ohio and have been a valuable tool throughout my career leading clients how to persuade others through personal connections.





I never thought I would be a writer. I have always been a visual designer. I fell into it by putting together my first book The Equation of Persuasion - how to secure decisions in your favor, after being drawn to layout the process I developed over the years working with clients as well as real graphic examples that were used in some of the most important cases of our time.





One of the things most people are surprised by in 50 Ways to Get Your Way and The Equation of persuasion is when they open it the book is full color photos and visuals that provoke thought. When audio and visual elements are combined retention rises to 90% so everything I do combines audio and visual components. This was a goal from the very beginning of my development.









Thoughout the process I have learned to trust the voice that comes out of my gut and not my head. I have had many people advise me on things I completely disagreed with i.e self publishing vs. proposals, book size, cover design etc.. Learning to trust myself and taking the leap of faith has been a great gift. Both of my books are self published as the format and subject matter did not fit the norm. Listen to your gut and others will read!





About the Author

50 Ways to Get Your Way and The Equation of Persuasion: Securing Decisions in Your Favor. Juliet Huck is an expert in persuasive communications with 25 years of experience. She was born in Marietta, Ohio, and holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. During her career, she has worked with the US Department of Justice for the Enron litigation, Exxon Mobil, Boeing, and law firms, such as O’Melveny and Myers, Kirkland and Ellis, and King and Spalding, among other high-profile clients. Juliet is the author ofand

Her latest book, 50 Ways to Get Your Way, offers insights for skillfully using persuasion in work and in life by forming meaningful relationships. It is the first book in a series that will teach readers how to get what they want in all facets of their lives.

About the Book:

Title: 50 WAYS TO GET YOUR WAY

Author: Juliet Huck

Publisher: The Huck Group

Pages: 120

Genre: Motivational/Nonfiction





BOOK BLURB:

50 Ways to Get Your Way by Juliet Huck Promotes the Art of Persuading Others Using the Simple Power of Commonsense Values

In 50 WAYS TO GET YOUR WAY, Juliet Huck shares the lessons she learned while growing up on her family’s farm in rural Ohio—values such as being grateful, nurturing relationships, and listening intently, which she used to build a successful career as a persuasion strategist working with corporate clients and on high-profile legal cases. Huck teaches readers how to be persuasive in a manner that is honorable and respectful, while making genuine human connections.

The tools Huck shares in 50 WAYS TO GET YOUR WAY are familiar, but the author notes that many of these values are missing in the current social climate. Using beautiful images (many photographed by the author) and conversational prose, Huck encourages readers to commit to a practice of awareness—of self and others—and guides them through the dance of building relationships that will help them achieve their goals. While all of the pearls of wisdom presented in 50 WAYS TO GET YOUR WAY are essential ingredients for developing into a solid human being, several offer the building blocks for becoming an exceptional person who gets what he or she wants. Being empathetic by learning what other people find meaningful, paying attention to the effect that one’s tone can have on others, telling a compelling story, letting go of expectations to minimize disappointment, and understanding the importance of clarity when asking for assistance or sharing plans are just a few of the gems that Huck examines in her book.





Huck acknowledges that the principles outlined in 50 WAYS TO GET YOUR WAY are not “rocket science”; however, she believes they are timely. “Observing the current environment, I could not sit back and be silent about how we are treating each other—especially when we need something from someone else. I felt instead of fighting with others, it is time to remind us of the beautiful things that can connect us,” Huck said.

50 WAYS TO GET YOUR WAY was written with the intention of helping people fulfill their personal and professional needs by mastering the art of making genuine connections.

