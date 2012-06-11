Book Feature: Helping Hands by Ken Saik

12:00 AM





Title: Helping Hands
Author: Ken Saik
Publisher: iUniverse
Genre: Fiction/Romance
Format: Ebook

Jill Kreshky is recently divorced. She is doing her best to reclaim her life. After an accident causes her to spend six weeks alone in a hospital, she is haunted by the awareness that she must find a way to once again become part of her children’s lives. Unfortunately, Jill doesn’t have a car, her job is temporarily on hold, her bank account is empty. There is no question that Jill needs encouragement from someone she can trust. After she learns that a church friend, Bill Wynchuk, has been more loyal to her than she ever realized, Jill decides to invite him for supper. As he relies on his faith and skills as a psychologist to lovingly lead Jill to appreciate her inner strength and need for the Lord, she gains insights that propel her down a path of reconciliation that helps her mend relations with her son and return to Ontario to face her greatest fears about her family and unveil a deeply buried secret. In this inspirational story, a woman attempting to reclaim her life is led on an emotional journey, with help from a devoted friend, that ultimately reveals the truth and prompts her to seek forgiveness.

PURCHASE HERE


Ken Saik is a committed Christian who retired after thirty-one years of teaching social studies to pursue writing fiction and poetry. To date, he has published three novellas and a novel, Baggage Burdens. Saik currently resides in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada.


Ken Saik is a committed Christian who retired after thirty-one years of teaching social studies to pursue writing fiction and poetry. To date, he has published three novellas and a novel, Baggage Burdens. Saik currently resides in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada.






Monday, December 3
Book featured at A Title Wave

Tuesday, December 4
Book featured at Medium

Wednesday, December 5
Book featured at Straight From the Authors Mouth

Thursday, Decemer 6
Book featured at Carpe Librum

Monday, December 10
Book featured at Harmonious Publicity

Tuesday, December 11
Book featured at The Revolving Bookshelf

Thursday, December 13
Book reviewed at My Bookish Pleasures

Monday, December 17
Book featured at The Writer's Life

Tuesday, December 18
Book featured at From Paperback to Leatherbound

Thursday, December 20
Book reviewed at The Hype and the Hoopla

Friday, December 21
Book reviewed at A Taste of My Mind

Monday, December 24
Book featured at Write and Take Flight

Tuesday, December 25
Book featured ate The Book Refuge

Wednesday, December 26
Book featured at Read Between the Ink

Thursday, December 27
Book featured at Voodoo Princess

Friday, December 28
Book reviewed at Read Between the Ink

Monday, January 7
Book featured at My Bookish Pleasures

Tuesday, January 8
Book featured at Review From Here

Wednesday, January 9
Book featured at The Literary nook

Thursday, January 10
Book featured at She Writes

Friday, January 11
Book reviewed at A Book Lover

Tuesday, January 15
Book featured at I'm Shelf-ish

Thursday, January 17
Book featured at Literal Exposure

Tuesday, January 22
Book reviewed at C'est La T

Friday, January 25
Book fatured at As the Pages Turn

Monday, January 28
Book featured at The Book Czar

Tuesday, January 29
Book featured at Lover of Literature

Wednesday, January 30
Book featured at Confessions of an Eccentric Bookaholic

Thursday, January 31
Book featured at Fiction to Fruition

Leave a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.