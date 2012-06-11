BookExcerpt Tour: Song of the Boricua by Olivia Castillo @oliviacauthor

Book Excerpt 15 –





Some Puerto Ricans saw Spain as the motherland and they felt they owed a debt to the country that brought them Christopher Columbus. Under Spanish rule, a large number of free blacks and other people of color thrived. They were working toward even more independence and freedom from four hundred years of Spanish rule when the Spanish–American War broke out.

This was important to Pablo because, being of mixed blood, he had dreamed of equality for people of all color. That dream was not realized, as North American companies took over most of the principal centers of sugar plantations and all Spanish administrative powers were dismantled.

Americans felt superior to the mixed and indigenous people of the island and felt that Puerto Ricans needed to be led by their superior white brothers. At least this is what Pablo would mumble to Ricardo and his mother on the nights he would come home intoxicated.

In the third decade of American Colonial rule, things were changing for the worse. The Puerto Ricans, Creoles, and white elite each felt that they were the true representatives of Puerto Rico. And that, along with the growing poverty and lack of jobs, caused much conflict and division in the island.

As much as Ricardo didn’t want to have anything in common with his father, the feelings about the colonization of Puerto Rico were the same. Just before he ordered his father’s death, he overheard his father screaming at his mother about the pig Americans and that they were injecting Puerto Ricans with cancer. Ricardo thought it was just the mad ravings of a lunatic—until he saw the newspaper.

Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos had leaked a letter written by a drunk Dr. Cornelius P. Rhoads that said, “[Puerto Ricans] are beyond doubt the dirtiest, laziest, most degenerate and thievish race of men ever inhabiting this sphere. It makes you sick to inhabit the same island with them. They are even lower than Italians. What the island needs is not public health work but a tidal wave or something to totally exterminate the population. It might then be livable. I have done my best to further the process of extermination by killing off eight and transplanting cancer into several more.”

Ricardo felt an anger that he had never felt before. When the Ponce massacre took place he decided to join the Nationalist party. He donated money to them from his profits, feeling justified that his country would benefit from his illegal activities. He knew that the only way to change was to be rich enough to exert his power and influence.

One night after a busy day from delivering a large shipment of rum, he decided to spend the night at his favorite local inn rather than go home. He wanted to carouse Cristo Street and visit the brothels. Not wanting to attract the authorities he took a detour near El Morro and spotted a gorgeous young woman walking alone.

He followed her for a block, making sure that she did not see him. Finally, not being able to control himself, he approached the gorgeous vision ahead of him. Never one to miss an opportunity, he quickly found out her name, and, using his arsenal of small talk and charm, he offered to escort Elena home.

At the front door of her small home he promised himself he would be back soon. He quickly leaned over and stole a kiss before she had a chance to say goodnight and vowed that he would conquer her and make her his.















