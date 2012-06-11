Interview with Hope Waters, Author of Twelve Days @hopewatersbooks #interview





Hope Waters has been writing romance for over thirty years, traveling the globe but finally finding true love and now lives in Florida with her family.





















Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Wow, this book was a trip back in time. I had written it almost two decades ago and the original version showed it was very much born in 2000, from how the characters spoke to the way they dressed. I had a few changes to make, along with a few facepalm moments over how tragically hip the characters were. It still had a great love story that captured my attention when I pulled it out and read it over.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





It wasn’t hard at all to work on this book. I adored Mack and Zoey’s love story. They were the cutest couple. Writing an ensemble cast can be very busy and all over the place, but I love doing it. I love all the hopping around to characters, with each book being a separate couple, but still getting the whole story of all the characters, as tension builds between future couples.





Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





I’ve worked with publishers in the past but I decided I wanted to self publish this book. I had some alternating viewpoints that I felt a publisher would want me to change when it flowed very easily.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Look for the sequel to Twelve Days - Home For Christmas coming very soon! It focuses more on Josh and Nia’s story. Then a future book featuring the other members of Hartbreakers along with a re-release of a previously published book.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





I turned down a contract 17 years ago for it because I didn’t like the terms. I felt like I was giving up too much.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Love can conquer all during the holidays.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





Be excellent to each other and party on, dudes! Thanks for having me by!





About the Book:



Zoey Blake is having a perfect holiday season. Finals are over and it's time to head home for Christmas, but when she wins the Hartbreakers True Love contest to join them on their tour, she has a chance to follow her favorite band for twelve days -- and twelve steamy nights. Zoey Blake is having a perfect holiday season. Finals are over and it's time to head home for Christmas, but when she wins the Hartbreakers True Love contest to join them on their tour, she has a chance to follow her favorite band for twelve days -- and twelve steamy nights.





Mackenzie has been a player since and joining Hartbreakers has only edged up his game, that is until he meets Zoey. She's turned his world upside down and only she can make it right. Now all he has to do is convince her to stay with him forever. For a guy like Mack, that shouldn't be too hard but it's gonna take all he has and twelve days to win her true love.

