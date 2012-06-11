Interview with Rob Kaufman, Author of A Broken Reality @robkaufmanct #interview

As a child, Rob Kaufman was always fascinated by the stories recited by those around him and the words used to tell them. As he got older, his need to tell his own stories grew, as did his ability to share them in exciting and captivating ways.



However, he wanted to share more than just stories. His primary desire was to create characters with whom people could relate, while at the same time bringing them through a journey from which most would crumble.



His degree in Psychology was the first step toward getting beneath the surface of the people in his life. What followed was a lifelong search for what makes people tick – what forces them to become evil when deep down in their heart of hearts, they are yearning for love. Rob’s characters walk this search with him, deep into the human psyche, creating psychological thrillers from every day events.



Rob’s second book “One Last Lie" continues to receive great praise and is selling well in both electronic and paperback formats. His current book, “A Broken Reality” is much darker than his first, with characters who hold bits and pieces of strangers he’s known, friends he’s had and personal tragedy he’s lived through.



“This book hits home for me,” says Rob. “There were a few pages that made me laugh out loud as I wrote them... and many that made me cry. And the great thing is, I’m finding that many readers of this book are experiencing the same emotions.”



Through social and other media, Rob hopes to get “A Broken Reality” into the hands of millions, so that they, too, can experience the ups, downs, twists, turns and final tragedy that has helped make this book a Five-Star contender.



Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





As with all my books, A Broken Reality was conceived through a real-life experience – with a twist. My friend’s cat had gotten loose and I was driving around the neighborhood searching for him. I was panicking that he’d freeze to death, so I drove quickly until I realized that he could dart out from anywhere and I might tragically run him over. That made me think: what if it were a missing boy I was searching for and I hit him with my car by mistake? And there it was: A Broken Reality.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





This book was more difficult to write than my others because of the primary twist. I had to be sure that no clues appeared before they should and that the timing of all events and situations made sense – down to the day and minute. With my other books, I had a bit of flexibility where these items were concerned. However, with A Broken Reality, all timing had to be precise. Advice I’d give to other writers in the same boat? Plan your timeline of events in a flowchart before you start writing. It’ll save you a lot of time, sweat and head pounding down the line.









Q: Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





Like my other books, A Broken Reality is self-published. It’s just as much work (actually, more work) than traditional publishing, but I have full control over every part of the process. I’m not sure if that’s being smart or just giving in to my OCD.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Good question. Not sure this would surprise readers, but it surprised me: I name all my characters before I start writing a book. Throughout the entire process, even the final editing of A Broken Reality, one of the main characters had the name, Alex. Right before publishing the final manuscript, I changed his name to Jesse. I can’t say exactly what my issue was, but when all was said and done, the name Alex just didn’t feel right. When I thought of the name Jesse, everything felt complete and fell into place for me.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





There’s no particular message I’m trying to get across other than for people to take some time out of their day and lose themselves in a story… forget the daily grind, the perpetual problems, the world at large and read a book that keeps you involved, excited and intrigued. And when it comes to psychological thrillers, there’s really no better way to escape.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





So far, A Broken Reality, has gotten some very good reviews. The good reviews feel great, the bad ones… not so much. My final words would be: reviews can make or break a book’s success, but they can also help an author learn about his or her writing. So if a reader doesn’t like my book, I always ask them to either send me a personal note or write within their review what it is that didn’t work for them about the story. I take all these comments and incorporate them into my next project – they’re the only thing that can help me become the best writer I can be.





About the Book:

Title: A BROKEN REALITY

Author: Rob Kaufman

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 320

Genre: Thriller/Suspense/Psychological Thriller





BOOK BLURB:

On a fateful night in the dead of winter, an unimaginable tragedy changes the lives of two families forever. How will they manage to deal with reality while stopping the sociopath who is pushing them toward the edge of sanity?



Ten-year-old, Danny Madsen, has been missing for four days when Jesse Carlton begins his own search for his godson on a frigid, snowy night. Driving along a deserted rural road, Jesse hits a stretch of black ice at the same time Danny appears from the thicket. Unable to control the car, Jesse slams into the boy and watches helplessly as Danny's body flies back into the dark brush.



When Jesse regains consciousness, he has no recollection of how he and his car wound up in a ditch. However, there's a witness: Charles Hastings, the sociopathic kidnapper who chased Danny through the brush and into the path of Jesse's car.



Hastings takes this chance to set up Jesse so he'll take the fall for both Danny's disappearance and death. And so the mind games begin--an onslaught of psychological manipulation that devastates Jesse, his wife, Danny's parents and the cops' investigation. Inexplicably, the torment continues even after the primary suspect is killed and the rollercoaster of emotions and confusion seems never-ending until the final and devastating truth is revealed.



If you like gripping, suspenseful page-turners that keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end, this is a must read!

