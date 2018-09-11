FREE Books for Review #free #books

10:28 AM
We are looking for book reviewers who are willing to read books and post their reviews on Amazon for our Amazon Review Campaigns.

You do not have to be a blogger to review our books - just someone who loves to read and is willing to post your review at needed outlets (Amazon, B&N, Goodreads, etc.).

If you love to review books and would like to be added to our email list to receive updates on new books for review, please fill out the form at the bottom of this page.

These are the books looking for reviews. If you are interested in reviewing any of them, there is a link at the bottom of each book's information to sign up. Thank you!

Book Review Campaigns:

Books for Review

Please click on links below to take you to individual sign up forms. Thank you!

Game Piece

Inside the Book

Title: GAME PIECE 
Author: Alan Brenham 
Publisher: Black Opal Books 
Pages: 261 
Genre: Mystery/Police Procedural 

BOOK BLURB:
Detective Barry Marshall hunts for a hardened serial killer with the ultimate endgame, one intended to strip Marshall of everything he holds dear—his career, his wife Erin, and his reputation. Unbeknownst to Marshall, the killer had dated Erin years ago, and seeing Marshall with her pushes him over the edge. Determined to punish Marshall for stealing his beloved, the killer plays a deadly cat-and-mouse game of murder. As the body count rises, Marshall is forced to face his worst nightmare.  

Campaign over April 10

Request a Copy of Game Piece

Dead Serious

Inside the Book

Title: DEAD SERIOUS: BREAKING THE CYCLE OF TEEN SUICIDE 
Author: Jane Mersky Leder 
Publisher: Independent 
Pages: 210 
Genre: Self-Help 

BOOK BLURB:
The numbers of young Americans taking their lives is going in the wrong direction: Up, not down. Why? What are some of the many reasons why teens decide that their lives are not living? More importantly, what can teens, parents, teachers and other adults do to help break the cycle. Through personal stories, expert input, the most updated research, Dead Serious presents a readable, interactive read for anyone concerned about the well being of today’s teens and young adults. In a starred review, Library Journal’s VERDICT: “Leder has been there and is trained to prevent others from having to suffer suicide’s consequences. An excellent book for out time.”  

Campaign over April 10

Request a Copy of Dead Serious: Breaking the Cycle of Teen Suicide

The Death of Vultures

Inside the Book

Title: THE DEATH OF VULTURES 
Author: Susan Wingate 
Publisher: Roberts Press 
Pages: 352 
Genre: Psychological Thriller/Crime Fiction

BOOK BLURB:
Meg Storm has stepped in it. After becoming entangled within an industry as nefarious as it is criminal, she becomes swept under the riptide in a lurid world of drugs and drug money. With law enforcement at a loss about the island’s escalating trafficking of drugs, authorities opt to use unorthodox tactics. After her daughter, Lily, dies from an apparent heroin overdose, and then her husband, the same way, Meg has nothing left to lose. She transforms herself from housewife into fighting phenom. Will she become a victim, a vigilante, or both? For Meg, nothing is as it seems.

Campaign over March 6

Request a Copy of The Death of Vultures

The Adventures of Riley & Elfy

Inside the Book

Title: THE ADVENTURES OF RILEY & ELFY  
Author: E. Matheson & G.B. Serafica  
Publisher: ASJ Publishing  
Pages: 55 
Genre: Children’s Picture Book

BOOK BLURB:
Riley Uist and his sister Elfy are mysterious little Scottish animals. The Uists have lived on faraway Scottish islands since ancient times but nobody knows anything about them. Riley and Elfy live in an underground burrow, with tunnels that go deep down. The walls are lined with little round shiny pebbles that they collect from the beach. These stories are about the adventures Riley and Elfy have with their island friends.

Campaign over March 5

Request a Copy of The Adventures of Riley & Elfy

You Can't Force Love

Inside the Book

Title: YOU CAN’T FORCE LOVE  
Author: Marie Drake 
Publisher: RedBird Books  
Pages: 286 Genre: Realistic Fiction

BOOK BLURB:
“A battered butterfly, he’d build Kimberly up, nurture her strength and watch her return to flight. He repressed the visions dancing in the back of his mind; her naked body brandished red flags and spurred him to stampede. Bulls and butterflies did not mix.” Jordan Fry’s obsession is born in “You Can’t Force Love” by Marie Drake, Book I in the Locked Hearts Series. From different towns and social backgrounds, Jordan Fry and Kimberly Orvine experience life-altering abuse, lose a parent and land in the same foster home. Angry, and self-deprecating, fiery redheaded Kimberly is deadset on lousy behavior and suffering the consequences, punishing herself for former sins. Scared by his inner darkness, pyromaniac Jordan has vowed to change for the better. He focuses on Kimberly as the key to his success, but she intends to make him break his promises. Unaware of Jordan’s atrocious actions in the past, she’s dangerously close to unleashing the evil he struggles to contain during their epic battle of wills. Can they both survive?

Campaign over March 5

Request a Copy of You Can't Force Love

Phoebe's Journey

Inside the Book

Title: PHOEBE’S JOURNEY PART 2: SEASONS OF LOVE 
Author: Kathryn Collett 
Publisher: At Your Service of St. Louis County 
Pages: 328 
Genre: Christian Historical Fiction 

BOOK BLURB:
Phoebe’s Journey Part 1: Of Passion And Pride When her father dies, Phoebe vows to protect his legacy and keep his shipping agency operating. her resolve is tested by evil forces conspiring against her. A few miles north, the Apostle Paul struggles to fund his mission. Their paths cross, and an unlikely partnership is formed. First-century Greece comes alive in this richly imagined backstory of Phoebe, the woman Paul called “worthy of honor.” Phoebe’s Journey Part 2: Seasons of Love Phoebe’s challenges are mounting. Her family’s shipping agency is awash in debt, Phoebe finds herself increasingly isolated from friends and family, and the Apostle Paul has moved his ministry to Ephesus. Now the young churches throughout Corinth are bursting with conflict, division, and immorality. When a mysterious Egyptian arrives in the port of Cenchrea, Phoebe is forced to grapple with her fears, guilt, and self-doubt.

Campaign over February 11

Request a Copy of Phoebe's Journey Part 2: Seasons of Love

REAP

Inside the Book

Title: REAP 
Author: Frank J. Edwards 
Publisher: Pascal Editions 
Pages: 388 
Genre: Medical Thriller

BOOK BLURB:
Dr. Jack Forester, the lead character of author Frank J. Edwards’ previous best-selling medical thriller, Final Mercy, faces the challenge of his life when a religious terrorist bombs the medical center to stop a new experimental procedure that promises to rewrite the rules for the reproductive care of women worldwide. As usual, Jack soon finds himself at the heart of a mystery, which grows more interesting and terrifying when his journalist wife Zellie decides to dust off her sleuthing skills.  

Campaign over February 11

Request a Copy of REAP

Eden on the Frontier

Inside the Book

Title: EDEN ON THE FRONTIER 
Author: Cheryle Williams 
Publisher: Independent 
Pages: 218 
Genre: Young Adult/Historical Colonial-Era Sweet Romance

BOOK BLURB:
A time of new beginnings brings out the best and worst in any family. Spring 1772 on the colonial Pennsylvania frontier. Eden Anna Blair, age seventeen, travels with her family of Scots-Irish pioneers via packhorses to search for land near the Forks of the Ohio. A ten-day walk in a long caravan of farmers and traders can test anyone’s mettle. During the trek, Eden finds friendship with three impressive young men. Daniel and Donovan Briggs are brothers who labor as tree cutters and proudly push a cart of their own tools. Solomon Redding, educated but poor, is headed to a plantation where he’ll tutor a rich family’s sons. It will be at least a year before Eden is free to marry anyone. As oldest daughter, her family needs her help while they buy land and build a cabin. Eden is confident she can face any hardship but the heady experience of falling in love.

Campaign over February 11

Request a Copy of Eden on the Frontier

Curse of the Sea

Inside the Book

Title: CURSE OF THE SEA: BOOK ONE OF THE ADMIRALTY ARCHIVES 
Author: Joni Parker 
Publisher: Village Green Press 
Pages: 287 
Genre: Urban Fantasy

BOOK BLURB:
A NATO training exercise goes terribly wrong when five warships from different countries are mysteriously transported to Eledon, the Realm of the Elves. The warrior Lady Alexin is charged to escort the troops back home to London in the year 2031 with the aid of the Wizard Ecstasy and a magic shrinking potion. Yet, when the authorities question her story, Alex is detained and imprisoned under suspicion of terrorism. Caught in a web of politics, betrayal and bungling bureaucracy, the confusing world of the future will push her magical gifts to their limit, and her own future will hang in the balance, caught between “justice” and the place she calls home.

Campaign over February 11

Request a Copy of Curse of the Sea

