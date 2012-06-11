Interview with Avery Daniels, Author of 'Spiked: A Resort to Murder Mystery III' @my_averydaniels #interview

Avery Daniels was born and raised in Colorado, graduated from college with a degree in business administration and has worked in fortune 500 companies and Department of Defense her entire life. Her most eventful job was apartment management for 352 units. She still resides in Colorado with two brother black cats as her spirited companions. She volunteers for a cat shelter, enjoys scrapbooking and card making, photography, and painting in watercolor and acrylic. She inherited a love for reading from her mother and grandmother and grew up talking about books at the dinner table.

Q: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Thank you for having me on Writer’s Life! All of the books in the Resort to Murder series are named after the method the victim is murdered, (i.e. Iced, Nailed, and now Spiked). I started with the idea of a poisoning and the victim having only the slightest connection to my sleuth and built it from there.





Q: How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?





Every author has their own process and mystery writers can start with the victim, the murderer, the modus operendi, or even a news item and the question “what if?” It takes sitting down and writing, often rewriting, to get your own system that works for you. Spiked is my third book in the series and I have what works for me down by now.





Q: Is there anything that surprised you about getting your first book published?





There is a lot involved. Writing the book and making it entertaining is only the beginning. The book market has exploded and there are several thousands of authors and books newly on the scene each month clamoring to be noticed. That is great for the reader and a challenge for the new author. It can be overwhelming and daunting.





Q: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I am developing the concept for the fourth in the Resort to Murder series that will take place in a New England luxury resort. I hope to give it a strong gothic feel. It is projected to be released summer of 2019.





Q: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





There is a romantic subplot that is closer to resolution in this book from the prior two books. I like to have the added complications for my heroine in her messy love life. Sometimes this series is listed as romantic suspense because of the subplot. It is still a cozy mystery though.





Q: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





I don’t think there is a grand message or lofty theme other than eventually justice catches up with the criminal. My primary aim is to entertain and let the reader live in a luxury environment through my books.

Q: Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?





About the Book:

Title: SPIKED: A RESORT TO MURDER MYSTERY III

Author: Avery Daniels

Publisher: Blazing Sword Publishing, LTD.

Pages: 230

Genre: Cozy Mystery





BOOK BLURB:

Julienne, a poisoned Private Investigator with her business card on his body, an MI5 agent taking a liking to her, and her heart on the line.



Julienne needs only three things: successfully pull of a last minute wedding relocated to her resort, work out things with her stubborn ex- boyfriend, and solve the murder of a private investigator found with her business card on his dead body. The wedding she can handle, but it comes with a flirtatious brother of the bride from Britain who manages to give Mason the idea she has moved on, and the dead PI was playing with fire before he was poisoned leaving a myriad of suspects. Two suspects are part of a scandal waiting to explode and nobody wants to be in the middle of the fallout.



Can Julienne wade through the various suspects while coordinating the wedding and dealing with a handsome amorous guest before her rival on the local paper exposes her connection and thus damages her and the resort's reputation? Will she and Mason find their way to each other?

