The Writing Life with Author Dwaine Rieves

I have an obsessive tendency when it comes to words and metaphors.I tend to ruminate on the inexplicable, which should make writing essays fun—but that is not the case.Essays too often teeter toward journalism, and as the critic Cyril Connolly noted, journalistic work tends to favor a single read.I prefer work that calls me back to the page—more than one read.I prefer the voice prompting rumination.My writing rumination typically demands a stage where something has to happen.As in my Shirtless novel, someone has to become the next governor of Georgia.People demand it.They obsess over it.For this reason, our politicians (in the novel and real life) pay the price for the communal thirst.Ah—now we’re coming to the guy that hangs shirtless before all Georgia.