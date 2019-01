The Writing Life with Judge Debra H. Goldstein, Author of 'One Taste Too Many'

When I receive a negative review, I read it carefully to analyze its credibility and see if there is anything I can learn or improve from the reviewer’s comments. I don’t respond or defend myself, even when I want to. Early in my career, I received a scathing one-star Amazon review of Maze in Blue that accused me of everything from poor writing to not even being able to properly describe the way a main road ran. It was very difficult to not take the writer on, but I didn’t have to. The next reviewer gave the Maze a five-star rating and explained that she had been on the University of Michigan’s campus during the 70’s when the book was set. She commended me on getting everything right, including how the main road before it was diverted six months later when the new dental school was built. Her review and several others more than countered the one bad review.